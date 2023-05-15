Tuesday's transfer gossip: Silva, Rice, Mac Allister, Mount, Neves, Szoboszlai, Gallagher, Maddison
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Manchester City's Bernardo Silva is Paris St-Germain's top target as they look to bring in the 28-year-old Portugal midfielder to replace Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35. (Le Parisien - in French)
Arsenal are ready to offer West Ham a club-record £90m for England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, and Switzerland's Granit Xhaka, 30, could be one of a number of players to be sold by the Gunners. (Mail)
Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, who has been linked with Liverpool and Manchester United, wants to join a club in the Champions League if the 24-year-old is to leave Brighton this summer. (Athletic - subscription required)
Prospective new Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is set to hold talks with Mason Mount to persuade the 24-year-old England midfielder to extend his contract which runs out in summer 2024. (Football Insider)
Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves is thought to be a target for Barcelona, and the Midlands club will want at least £45m if they are to allow the 26-year-old to leave this summer. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Newcastle United's interest in 22-year-old Hungary midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, who has a 70m euro (£60.9m) release clause in his RB Leipzig contract, has intensified in recent weeks but there has not been any contact between the clubs. (Sky Sports Germany)
Newcastle are also interested in 23-year-old Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, while the Magpies will face competition from Tottenham for fellow England international and Leicester City playmaker James Maddison. (Mail)
Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund both want 25-year-old Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez, who Ajax could be prepared to sell for £30m. (SPORT1 - in German)
English defenders Phil Jones, 31, and Axel Tuanzebe, 25, are expected to be released by Manchester United this summer. (Manchester Evening News)
Manchester United are considering a move for Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, although the German club intend to offer the 25-year-old Switzerland international a new deal. (Independent)
West Ham are looking to appoint a director of football to ease the demands on sporting director Mark Noble and also reduce the influence of manager David Moyes on transfers if he stays. (Guardian)
The Hammers are monitoring 20-year-old United States midfielder Yunus Musah, who is trying to help Valencia avoid relegation from Spain's top flight. (Mail)
Brentford and Spain keeper David Raya, 27, is near the top of Tottenham's transfer list, with French stopper Hugo Lloris, 36, expected to leave Spurs this summer. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Brentford could sign 29-year-old Dutch keeper Mark Flekken, who has a 13m euro (£11.3m) release clause, from German club Freiburg. (Sport1 - in German)
Tottenham have held talks with Roma sporting director about their director of football role. (The i Newspaper)
