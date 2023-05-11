Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United fear they will fail to sign Tottenham striker Harry Kane this summer, with Spurs determined to keep the 29-year-old England captain even though he will soon have just one year left on his contract. (Mirror) external-link

La Liga president Javier Tebas says the departure of Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets from Barcelona is the "beginning of the path" for the Spanish club to re-sign 35-year-old Argentina forward Lionel Messi, whose contract with Paris St-Germain runs out in the summer. (Cadena COPE - in Spanish) external-link

Chelsea are set to put a move for Napoli's Victor Osimhen on hold as they believe agreeing a deal for the Nigeria striker, 24, would be too difficult this summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 29, will return to Chelsea from his loan at Inter Milan in the summer and hold talks with prospective new Blues boss boss Mauricio Pochettino as well as taking part in pre-season training before a decision is taken on his future. (Mirror) external-link

Pochettino wants Chelsea to restart contract talks with 24-year-old England midfielder Mason Mount, whose deal with the Blues runs out at the end of next season. (Standard) external-link

Aston Villa are in talks to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder Manuel Ugarte, with the 22-year-old Uruguay international having also been linked with Chelsea and Liverpool. (Football Transfers) external-link

Ugarte's agent says there are a number of clubs interested in the player, who he expects to leave Sporting Lisbon in the summer. (O Jogo - in Portuguese) external-link

Name the Premier League player quiz Think you know your Premier League players? Then put that knowledge to the test

Manchester United are getting ready to make a move for Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, 29, if Spain keeper David de Gea, 32, leaves the club. (Mirror) external-link

Manchester United are interested in 20-year-old Anderlecht and Netherlands keeper Bart Verbruggen, with De Gea's number one status at the Old Trafford club in doubt. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Argentina keeper Emiliano Martinez is set to leave Aston Villa in the summer, with Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham targeting the 30-year-old. (Gaston Edul, TyC Sports) external-link

Inter Milan chief executive Giuseppe Marotta says he thinks manager Simone Inzaghi will stay at the club and added that 27-year-old Cameroon keeper Andre Onana, who has been linked to Manchester United, wants to stay at the Serie A side. (La Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Aston Villa want to bring in Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio, 27, on a free transfer when the Spain international's contract runs out in the summer. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Newcastle United will face competition from Paris St-Germain for Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby, with the German club wanting at least 60m euros for the France international, 23. (Sport Bild - in German) external-link

Arsenal looked at Diaby in January and have also identified him as a possible target in the summer. (Standard) external-link

Bayern Munich would like to keep hold of on-loan Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo, while Arsenal and Barcelona are also interested in the 28-year-old Portugal international. (90 Min) external-link

Everton have a strong interest in signing Southampton's Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu, 24, this summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Nottingham Forest will refuse offers for Brennan Johnson if they stay up this season, with Aston Villa and Newcastle among the clubs to have registered an interest in the Wales forward, 21. (Football Transfers) external-link

Norwich City are set to sign English striker Ashley Barnes when the 33-year-old's contract with Burnley expires in the summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Chelsea's English defender Dujon Sterling, 23, is expected to move to Scottish club Rangers on a free transfer in the coming weeks. (Standard) external-link

The back page of the Guardian