Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Paris St-Germain football adviser Luis Campos has spoken to the agent of Jose Mourinho about the possibility of the Roma boss taking over at the French club this summer. (RMC Sport - in French) external-link

Argentina forward Lionel Messi, whose contract with PSG ends in the summer, has not reached an agreement to join Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal and the 35-year-old is not expected to make a decision on his future until the end of the French season on 3 June. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Chelsea are looking to offload United States forward Christian Pulisic, 24, at the end of the season and could use him as a makeweight to encourage Italian champions Napoli to sell them Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 24,. (Mail) external-link

Barcelona have set an asking price of 80m euros (£70m) for Brazil winger Raphinha, with Newcastle United and Chelsea keen to bring the former Leeds United player, 26, back to the Premier League. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

German club Bayer Leverkusen have renewed their interest in Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka, 30, after trying to sign the Switzerland midfielder last summer. (Mirror) external-link

Name the Premier League player quiz Think you know your Premier League players? Then put that knowledge to the test

West Ham are not interested in a player being used as part of any offer for England midfielder Declan Rice and want their £100m valuation met if they are to let the 24-year-old leave in the summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Marseille and France midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, 24, is an option for West Ham as they see the ex-Arsenal player as a potential replacement for captain Rice. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

France forward Randal Kolo Muani will cost at least 90m euros (£79m) for any club interested in signing the 24-year-old, according to Eintracht Frankfurt chief executive Axel Hellmann. (90 Min) external-link

Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise, 21, is attracting the attention of Ligue 1 giants Paris St-Germain, who are ready to make a summer bid for the France Under-21 international. (Mail) external-link

Aston Villa, Leeds United and West Ham have all been linked with Lyon's French forward Moussa Dembele, 26, who used to play for Fulham and Celtic. (Birmingham Mail) external-link

Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth and scout Mick Tait have both been to Blackburn Rovers to watch 18-year-old English midfielder Adam Wharton. (Mail) external-link

Having struggled to play for Liverpool on a season-long loan from Juventus, Brazil midfielder Arthur Melo, 26, hopes to get some game time "to say goodbye to my team-mates, the technical committee and the fans, who have been very good to me". (Goal) external-link

Crystal Palace, Fulham and West Ham are among a number of clubs - including some from France and Spain - interested in 28-year-old Bournemouth and Colombia midfielder Jefferson Lerma, who will be out of contract this summer. (Teamtalk) external-link

The back page of the Metro