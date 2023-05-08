Tuesday's gossip: Mourinho, Messi, Pulisic, Raphinha, Rice, Muani, Olise, Guendouzi, Melo
Paris St-Germain football adviser Luis Campos has spoken to the agent of Jose Mourinho about the possibility of the Roma boss taking over at the French club this summer. (RMC Sport - in French)
Argentina forward Lionel Messi, whose contract with PSG ends in the summer, has not reached an agreement to join Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal and the 35-year-old is not expected to make a decision on his future until the end of the French season on 3 June. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
Chelsea are looking to offload United States forward Christian Pulisic, 24, at the end of the season and could use him as a makeweight to encourage Italian champions Napoli to sell them Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 24,. (Mail)
Barcelona have set an asking price of 80m euros (£70m) for Brazil winger Raphinha, with Newcastle United and Chelsea keen to bring the former Leeds United player, 26, back to the Premier League. (Sport - in Spanish)
German club Bayer Leverkusen have renewed their interest in Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka, 30, after trying to sign the Switzerland midfielder last summer. (Mirror)
West Ham are not interested in a player being used as part of any offer for England midfielder Declan Rice and want their £100m valuation met if they are to let the 24-year-old leave in the summer. (Football Insider)
Marseille and France midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, 24, is an option for West Ham as they see the ex-Arsenal player as a potential replacement for captain Rice. (Athletic - subscription required)
France forward Randal Kolo Muani will cost at least 90m euros (£79m) for any club interested in signing the 24-year-old, according to Eintracht Frankfurt chief executive Axel Hellmann. (90 Min)
Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise, 21, is attracting the attention of Ligue 1 giants Paris St-Germain, who are ready to make a summer bid for the France Under-21 international. (Mail)
Aston Villa, Leeds United and West Ham have all been linked with Lyon's French forward Moussa Dembele, 26, who used to play for Fulham and Celtic. (Birmingham Mail)
Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth and scout Mick Tait have both been to Blackburn Rovers to watch 18-year-old English midfielder Adam Wharton. (Mail)
Having struggled to play for Liverpool on a season-long loan from Juventus, Brazil midfielder Arthur Melo, 26, hopes to get some game time "to say goodbye to my team-mates, the technical committee and the fans, who have been very good to me". (Goal)
Crystal Palace, Fulham and West Ham are among a number of clubs - including some from France and Spain - interested in 28-year-old Bournemouth and Colombia midfielder Jefferson Lerma, who will be out of contract this summer. (Teamtalk)
