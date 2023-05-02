Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, will leave Paris St-Germain at the end of the season after the French champions decided against extending his contract. (Foot Mercato - in French) external-link

Manchester United have identified three back-up options to Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane, 29 - Eintracht Frankfurt's France international Randal Kolo Muani, 24, Roma's England forward Tammy Abraham, 25, and Inter Milan's Argentina international Lautaro Martinez, 25. (FourFourTwo) external-link

Tottenham's talks with former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann about becoming their new manager have hit a stumbling block because of the uncertainty around the club's sporting director role. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Sam Allardyce is in talks about becoming Leeds United's next manager and has been offered a £1m bonus if he can keep the Elland Road club in the Premier League. (Star) external-link

Allardyce will earn a bonus of more than £2.5m if he can secure Leeds United's top-flight status and has asked former Oxford United manager Karl Robinson to be his assistant at Elland Road. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Chelsea co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali met in Los Angeles last weekend to discuss the appointment of former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino as the Stamford Bridge club's next manager. (Evening Standard) external-link

Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke is to give Gunners boss Mikel Arteta £200m to strengthen his squad in the summer. (Football Transfers) external-link

West Ham have started their search for a midfielder as they prepare for life without England international Declan Rice, 24. (Football Insider) external-link

Ajax value defender Jurrien Timber at 50m euros (£44m), with the 21-year-old Netherlands international having been linked with Liverpool and Manchester United. (Sky Sports Germany) external-link

Tottenham are set to compete with north London rivals Arsenal in trying to sign Crystal Palace and England defender Marc Guehi, 22. (Evening Standard) external-link

Bayern Munich are willing to listen to offers for 31-year-old Senegal forward Sadio Mane, who joined from Liverpool last summer. (90 Min) external-link

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri says whether the club are in the Champions League next season is key to their planning, with Argentina winger Angel di Maria, 35, and France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 28, out of contract in the summer. (Football Italia) external-link

Fulham are planning to hold talks with Leeds United over a permanent deal for English winger Dan James, 25. (Football Insider) external-link

