Manchester City are preparing to open talks with Norway striker Erling Haaland, 22, over a new contract. (Football Insider) external-link

Crystal Palace and Ivory Coast attacker Wilfried Zaha is attracting interest from Arsenal, Juventus, Chelsea and Barcelona with the 30-year-old set to leave Selhurst Park. (Telegraph) external-link

Chelsea remain confident England midfielder Mason Mount, 24, will turn down approaches from the likes of Bayern Munich and Liverpool and sign a new deal with the club. (Football Insider) external-link

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, 23, has been offered to Arsenal and Bayern Munich with the Serbian's time at the Italian club seemingly at an end. (Tutto Mercato Web - in Italian) external-link

Chelsea are among a number of Premier League sides keeping a close eye on Stevenage's 16-year-old English centre-forward Makise Evans. (Sun) external-link

Newcastle United are considering a move for Roma's 29-year-old Argentina attacker Paulo Dybala. (Calcio Mercato Web - in Italian) external-link

Sheffield United are set to extend 26-year-old Scottish striker Oli McBurnie's deal after securing promotion to the Premier League. (Sun) external-link

Manchester United are interested in signing Paris St-Germain's Moroccan full-back Achraf Hakimi, 24. (Football Insider) external-link

Chelsea are being linked with a move for Bayern Munich's Senegalese forward Sadio Mane, 31, who joined the German side from Liverpool last summer. (Football London) external-link

Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr are monitoring Brazilian left-back Alex Telles, 30, who is on loan at Sevilla from Manchester United and could potentially be reunited with former Red Devils team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo. (AS) external-link