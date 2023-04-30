Monday's gossip: Haaland, Zaha, Mount, Vlahovic, Dybala, McBurnie, Telles
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Manchester City are preparing to open talks with Norway striker Erling Haaland, 22, over a new contract. (Football Insider)
Crystal Palace and Ivory Coast attacker Wilfried Zaha is attracting interest from Arsenal, Juventus, Chelsea and Barcelona with the 30-year-old set to leave Selhurst Park. (Telegraph)
Chelsea remain confident England midfielder Mason Mount, 24, will turn down approaches from the likes of Bayern Munich and Liverpool and sign a new deal with the club. (Football Insider)
Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, 23, has been offered to Arsenal and Bayern Munich with the Serbian's time at the Italian club seemingly at an end. (Tutto Mercato Web - in Italian)
Chelsea are among a number of Premier League sides keeping a close eye on Stevenage's 16-year-old English centre-forward Makise Evans. (Sun)
Newcastle United are considering a move for Roma's 29-year-old Argentina attacker Paulo Dybala. (Calcio Mercato Web - in Italian)
Sheffield United are set to extend 26-year-old Scottish striker Oli McBurnie's deal after securing promotion to the Premier League. (Sun)
Manchester United are interested in signing Paris St-Germain's Moroccan full-back Achraf Hakimi, 24. (Football Insider)
Chelsea are being linked with a move for Bayern Munich's Senegalese forward Sadio Mane, 31, who joined the German side from Liverpool last summer. (Football London)
Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr are monitoring Brazilian left-back Alex Telles, 30, who is on loan at Sevilla from Manchester United and could potentially be reunited with former Red Devils team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo. (AS)