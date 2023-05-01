Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Leeds United are considering appointing former West Ham and Everton boss Sam Allardyce, who had one game in charge of England, to succeed Javi Gracia as the club's manager. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants to hold talks with West Ham's England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, as soon as the season ends. (Mirror) external-link

The Gunners are also considering a move for Crystal Palace's England defender Marc Guehi, 22. (Mail) external-link

Chelsea are moving closer to appointing former Tottenham and Paris St-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino as the club's next permanent manager. (90min) external-link

Inter Milan are willing to sell Argentina forward Lautaro Martinez, with the 25-year-old a target for Manchester United. (Football Insider) external-link

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's bid for a majority stake in Manchester United includes him wanting immediate control of transfers if a deal is agreed. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Manchester United sent scouts to watch Roma striker Tammy Abraham, 25, last weekend as the club considers alternatives to Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane, 29. (Mirror) external-link

However, Aston Villa are confident of agreeing a deal to sign England international Abraham from Roma - despite interest from several top European clubs. (90min) external-link

Aston Villa have opened talks with England striker Ollie Watkins about extending the 27-year-old's contract with the club. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

The agent of Barcelona's Spain forward Ansu Fati has reassured the Spanish club he will secure an offer of 70m euros (£61.5m) for the 20-year-old this summer - and he expects it to come from a Premier League club. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester United are pushing to sign Eintracht Frankfurt's France forward Kolo Muani as they attempt to beat Bayern Munich in the race to sign the 24-year-old. (Sky Germany - in German) external-link

Feyenoord boss Arne Slot has emerged as a serious contender, alongside Julian Nagelsmann, to become Tottenham's next permanent manager. (ESPN) external-link

Tottenham and Newcastle United are among the clubs waiting to see what price Southampton will set for England midfielder James Ward-Prowse, 28, should they be relegated. (Mail) external-link

Manchester City will not deny Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, 28, a move away from the club if he decides he wants to leave in the summer. (90min) external-link

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson believes Eagles chairman Steve Parish should be worried about clubs being interested in French winger Michael Olise, 21, this summer. (Evening Standard) external-link

Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun, currently on loan at Reims, will hold talks over his future with his parent club in the summer, amid interest in the 21-year-old from Paris St-Germain. (Football.London) external-link

Arsenal's 19-year-old English midfielder Charlie Patino, who has spent this season on loan at Championship side Blackpool, is expected to leave the club this summer. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Chelsea academy staff could quit the club if several homegrown players are sold this summer. (Times - subscription required) external-link