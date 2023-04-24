Tuesday's transfer gossip: Kane, Zaha, Mac Allister, Aubameyang, Firmino, Gavi, Laporte
Manchester United are ramping up their efforts to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane this summer, with the 29-year-old England captain expected to not sign a new contract with his boyhood club. (The Telegraph)
Crystal Palace and Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha has been offered a new contract worth £200,000 a week by the Eagles. The 30-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, attracting interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Paris St-Germain. (Guardian)
AC Milan have put a price tag of £35m on Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana, with Chelsea reported to be targeting the 27-year-old. (Goal)
Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 33, is Barcelona's top target for a Nou Camp return this summer to provide back-up for Poland's Robert Lewandowski. (Sky Sports)
Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino, 31, is keen on joining Barcelona when his contract expires at the end of the season - but the Spanish club are not interested in signing the Brazil international. (Marca)
Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, 24, will leave the Seagulls this summer but plans to stay in the Premier League. Liverpool lead the chase for the Argentina World Cup winner, but Tottenham, Chelsea and Newcastle have also registered interest. (90 Min)
Spain midfielder Gavi, 18, has reassured Barcelona he has no plans to leave the Nou Camp this summer, despite not yet agreeing a new contract and being watched by a number of clubs across Europe, including Chelsea. (Sport)
Manchester City will compete with Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham to sign South Korea centre-back Kim Min-jae, 26, from Napoli for £40m. (Sun)
Spain defender Aymeric Laporte, 28, is unhappy at Manchester City after struggling for regular starts and wants to join Barcelona. (Relevo - in Spanish)
Newcastle United are planning to bring Barcelona's former Leeds United winger Raphinha back to the Premier League. The 27-year-old Brazil international could be joined at St James' Park by Turkey defender Arda Guler, 18, and his midfield team-mate Ferdi Kadioglu, 23, from Fenerbahce. (Mirror)
Aston Villa are keen on signing Argentina midfielder Giovani lo Celso, 27, who is on loan at Villarreal from Tottenham and played under Villa boss Unai Emery at the Spanish club. (Daily Mail)
Brighton have been joined by Aston Villa in scouting Valencia's Portuguese midfielder Andre Almeida, 22. (Daily Mail)
Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund are among the clubs monitoring the situation of Leeds' Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville, 21. (Football Insider)
Chelsea are close to finalising the signing of Portuguese winger Diego Moreira, 18, from Benfica. (90min)
Newcastle and Manchester United scouts were watching Slovenia forward Benjamin Sesko, 19, play for Red Bull Salzburg at the weekend. (90min)
Liverpool and Chelsea have joined Manchester City in the race to sign 16-year-old Croatian centre-back Luka Vuskovic from Hajduk Split. (Daily Mail)
Arsenal are set to revive their interest in Wolves' Portugal forward Pedro Neto, 23. (TeamTalk)
