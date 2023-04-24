Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United are ramping up their efforts to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane this summer, with the 29-year-old England captain expected to not sign a new contract with his boyhood club. (The Telegraph) external-link

Crystal Palace and Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha has been offered a new contract worth £200,000 a week by the Eagles. The 30-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, attracting interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Paris St-Germain. (Guardian) external-link

AC Milan have put a price tag of £35m on Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana, with Chelsea reported to be targeting the 27-year-old. (Goal) external-link

Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 33, is Barcelona's top target for a Nou Camp return this summer to provide back-up for Poland's Robert Lewandowski. (Sky Sports) external-link

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino, 31, is keen on joining Barcelona when his contract expires at the end of the season - but the Spanish club are not interested in signing the Brazil international. (Marca) external-link

Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, 24, will leave the Seagulls this summer but plans to stay in the Premier League. Liverpool lead the chase for the Argentina World Cup winner, but Tottenham, Chelsea and Newcastle have also registered interest. (90 Min) external-link

Spain midfielder Gavi, 18, has reassured Barcelona he has no plans to leave the Nou Camp this summer, despite not yet agreeing a new contract and being watched by a number of clubs across Europe, including Chelsea. (Sport) external-link

Manchester City will compete with Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham to sign South Korea centre-back Kim Min-jae, 26, from Napoli for £40m. (Sun) external-link

Spain defender Aymeric Laporte, 28, is unhappy at Manchester City after struggling for regular starts and wants to join Barcelona. (Relevo - in Spanish) external-link

What is going on at Tottenham? With Cristian Stellini sacked, a disgruntled fanbase and a number of players underperforming, Simon Stone delves into the issues

Newcastle United are planning to bring Barcelona's former Leeds United winger Raphinha back to the Premier League. The 27-year-old Brazil international could be joined at St James' Park by Turkey defender Arda Guler, 18, and his midfield team-mate Ferdi Kadioglu, 23, from Fenerbahce. (Mirror) external-link

Aston Villa are keen on signing Argentina midfielder Giovani lo Celso, 27, who is on loan at Villarreal from Tottenham and played under Villa boss Unai Emery at the Spanish club. (Daily Mail) external-link

Brighton have been joined by Aston Villa in scouting Valencia's Portuguese midfielder Andre Almeida, 22. (Daily Mail) external-link

Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund are among the clubs monitoring the situation of Leeds' Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville, 21. (Football Insider) external-link

Chelsea are close to finalising the signing of Portuguese winger Diego Moreira, 18, from Benfica. (90min) external-link

Newcastle and Manchester United scouts were watching Slovenia forward Benjamin Sesko, 19, play for Red Bull Salzburg at the weekend. (90min) external-link

Liverpool and Chelsea have joined Manchester City in the race to sign 16-year-old Croatian centre-back Luka Vuskovic from Hajduk Split. (Daily Mail) external-link

Arsenal are set to revive their interest in Wolves' Portugal forward Pedro Neto, 23. (TeamTalk) external-link

