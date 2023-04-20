Last updated on .From the section Sport

Active is described as when someone is active for 150 minutes a week and fairly active is between 30 and 149 minutes

Activity levels in England are back to pre-pandemic levels but the gender gap has widened, a survey has found.

Sport England carried out the research and found 63.1% of adults were active between November 2021 and November 2022.

The level was the highest percentage since the 2018-19 survey and an increase of 1.7% on last year.

There was a rise in activity for both men and women, though the gender gap increased by 1.5% to 4.8%

In the 2020/21 survey, 63.1% of men and 59.8% of women were active - a gap of 3.3% - but in the 2021/21 survey the gap grew with 65.6% of men active compared with 60.8% of women.

Activity levels recorded by the survey were found to be lower in Black and Asian communities, at 56% and 55% respectively.

The survey also found the number of adults who were inactive, categorised as doing less than 30 minutes of activity a week, had fallen by 1.4% to 25.8%.

Team sports, which were hit severely during the Covid-19 pandemic, have seen increases in the participation levels. Participation in football is up by 561,000 year on year and netball has increased by 139,000.

"Clearly there is still much to do," Sport England chief executive Tim Hollingsworth said.

"The recovery has not been universal, with today's report providing further evidence that some groups face more barriers to being active than others, namely women, those living in the most deprived places and Black and Asian people.

"That's why our Uniting the Movement strategy continues to see us work with our partners to focus resources towards the people and places that need the most support to be active."