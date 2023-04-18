Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane, 29, is Paris St-Germain's top attacking target this summer. (Le Parisien - in French, subscription required) external-link

Jose Mourinho could become Paris St-Germain manager next season with the Roma boss currently at the top of sporting director Luis Campos' wishlist. (RMC Sport - in French) external-link

Manager David Moyes is increasingly likely to leave West Ham this summer with the process of identifying potential replacements under way. (Mail) external-link

Crystal Palace want Roy Hodgson to stay at the club beyond the summer to mentor whoever replaces him as manager. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Steven Gerrard is reportedly on the shortlist to be the next head coach at Greek side Olympiakos six months after being sacked by Aston Villa. (Express external-link )

Manchester United and Liverpool are leading the race for Brighton and Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, 25, with Arsenal's negotiations not as advanced. (Cesar Luis Merlo - on Twitter) external-link

United are close to agreeing a new contract with Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, 32, whose current deal runs out at the end of the season. (ESPN) external-link

Southampton have told midfielder James Ward-Prowse, 28, he can leave in the summer if the club is relegated. Tottenham, West Ham and Newcastle are all interested in the England international. (Talksport) external-link

Leeds will sign Spain Under-19 international winger Ilias Akhomach, 19, after he failed to agree a contract renewal with Barcelona. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

The Barcelona dressing room increasingly believes Argentina and Paris St-Germain forward Lionel Messi, 35, will re-join in the summer. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Two Manchester United scouts watched Birmingham City academy winger and England Under-16 international Trevan Sanusi, 15, on Monday. (Football Insider) external-link

Ivory Coast centre-back Eric Bailly, 29, will return to United this summer with Marseille choosing not to take up an option to make his loan deal permanent. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

