Tuesday's transfer gossip: Rice, Maddison, Toney, Gundogan, Enrique
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice would prefer a summer move to Arsenal, with Newcastle also interested in the 24-year-old. (TalkSPORT)
Rice is among several English options, including Leicester City midfielder James Maddison, 26, and Brentford forward Ivan Toney, 27, being considered by the Magpies as they target the arrival of four 'elite' players this summer. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Barcelona are confident of signing Manchester City's Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, 32, on a free transfer once his deal with the Premier League side ends in the summer. (Times - subscription required)
Tottenham are set to rival Chelsea for former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Former Spurs boss Antonio Conte could be set to join Roma next season, with their current manager Jose Mourinho tipped to take over French side Paris Saint-Germain. (CalcioMercato, via Mirror)
Aston Villa, Everton and West Ham are all interested in Inter Milan's 28-year-old Argentine forward Joaquin Correa. (Sport Witness)
Chelsea will try to sell Conor Gallagher this summer with a number of Premier League and European clubs interested in the England midfielder, 23. (Mail)
Arsenal have offered Reiss Nelson, 23, a new contract but there remains doubt over his long-term future, with Aston Villa, Fulham, West Ham and Brighton among the teams interested in signing the English winger. (Mail)
West Ham are set to receive a fee of about £1.75m from Turkish club Besiktas for DR Congo left-back Arthur Masuaku, 29, after the obligation-to-buy clause in his loan agreement was triggered. (Football Insider)
Aston Villa have set their sights on a summer move for Manchester City's England right-back Kyle Walker, 32, who is out of contract in 2024. (Football Insider)
Chelsea are set to sign 15-year-old Columbian midfielder Kendry Paez, who will join the club in 2025 when he is 18, in a deal worth 20m euros (£17.66m). (Fabrizio Romano)
