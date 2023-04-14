Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Chelsea are prepared to make Barcelona and Spain midfielder Gavi one of the top earners in the Premier League in order to sign the 18-year-old. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

The Blues are also confident they can win the race for Napoli and Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 24, even without Champions League football next season. (90min) external-link

Liverpool have made Brighton's Argentina international Alexis Mac Allister, 24, their top midfield target this summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Crystal Palace and Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha, 30, is set to reject a move to Saudi Arabia and remain in Europe once he becomes a free agent at the end of the season. (Evening Standard) external-link

England striker Harry Kane, 29, will wait to reassess a new contract at Tottenham once the club has appointed a new manager, amid interest from Manchester United and Bayern Munich. (90min) external-link

Manchester City and Liverpool are eyeing Chelsea's 20-year-old English defender Levi Colwill, who is currently on loan at Brighton. (Standard) external-link

In addition to Colwill, Liverpool are also interested in Chelsea's England midfielders Conor Gallagher, 23, and Mason Mount, 24. (Football Insider) external-link

But Chelsea are expected to make a final push to convince Mount to sign a new contract. (ESPN) external-link

The Blues have held talks with Sporting Lisbon's Ruben Amorim, 38, as the club's search for a new permanent manager continues. (Guardian) external-link

Manchester City are among a number of clubs monitoring Portsmouth's 16-year-old English wing-back Koby Mottoh. (Football Insider) external-link

Barcelona are close to agreeing a deal with Manchester City captain and Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, 32. (90min) external-link

Chelsea could sell as many as nine first-team players in order to balance their finances, with United States forward Christian Pulisic, 24, among those that could leave. (Mirror) external-link

Liverpool are among a number of clubs tracking Lyon and France Under-21 winger Bradley Barcola, 20. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Roma are interested in signing 31-year-old Brazil forward Roberto Firmino when his contract with Liverpool expires this summer. (Nicolo Schira) external-link

Roma are also considering signing Leicester City and England full-back James Justin, 25, on loan with an option to make the move permanent for a 20m euro (£17.7m) fee. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Fulham will set a £60m asking price for 27-year-old Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha, who is a target for Manchester United. (Metro) external-link

Saturday's Star back page: 'Erik's bum steer'