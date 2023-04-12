Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester City lead Real Madrid in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham after Liverpool dropped out of contention to sign the 19-year-old England midfielder. (ESPN) external-link

West Ham and England's Declan Rice, 24, Brighton's 21-year-old Ecuador international Moises Caicedo, Inter Milan and Italy's Nicolo Barella, 26, and Wolves and Portugal's 24-year-old Matheus Nunes remain on Liverpool's shortlist for a new midfielder. (Florian Plettenberg) external-link

Barcelona will step up their interest in Ilkay Gundogan after being impressed with the 32-year-old German midfielder's performance for Manchester City against Bayern Munich in the Champions League. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are monitoring Bayern Munich's 20-year-old Netherlands midfielder Ryan Gravenberch. (Footmercato - in French) external-link

Tottenham, West Ham and Crystal Palace are all keen on Dutch manager Arne Slot, who has turned Feyenoord into runaway Eredivisie leaders. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Arsenal are targeting a summer move for Crystal Palace and France Under-21 winger Michael Olise, with the 21-year-old valued at more than £40m. (Football Transfers) external-link

Fulham, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace are interested in Besiktas' Portugal midfielder Gedson Fernandes, 24. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Liverpool have sent scouts to watch Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha on several occasions as they consider a summer move for the 27-year-old Portugal international. (Football Insider) external-link

Barcelona Women will re-attempt to sign Lyon and Norway striker Ada Hegerberg, with the Spanish side prepared to offer a world record £420,000 fee for the 27-year-old. (90min) external-link

Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Monaco have shown interest in Crystal Palace and Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha, 30, with his contract expiring in the summer. (Footmercato - in French) external-link

Former England defender Chris Smalling, 33, will sign a new two-year deal at Roma this week despite interest from Inter Milan, Juventus and a number of Premier League clubs. (i Sport) external-link

Arsenal will demand £35m for 21-year-old English striker Folarin Balogun who is currently on loan at Reims and a target for RB Leipzig. (Florian Plettenberg) external-link

