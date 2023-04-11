Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Chelsea have held talks with the agent of Spain midfielder Gavi, 18, over a potential free transfer move from Barcelona this summer. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Liverpool have made Chelsea's Mason Mount, 24, a priority midfield target this summer after pulling out of the race to sign his England team-mate Jude Bellingham, 19, from Borussia Dortmund.(Football.London) external-link

Bayern Munich are considering a bid for Napoli's Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 24, who is open to a move to the Bundesliga side. (Sky Germany - in German) external-link

Former River Plate boss Marcelo Gallardo is a contender for the permanent manager's job at Chelsea. (UOL - in Portuguese) external-link

The bidding process to take over Manchester United is to enter a third round with current owners the Glazers holding out for offers of around £6bn. (Mail) external-link

Newcastle are among a number of Premier League clubs ready to make a move for Leicester's 25-year-old English winger Harvey Barnes if the Foxes are relegated from the top flight. (Football Insider) external-link

Manchester City's Northern Ireland midfielder Shea Charles, 19, is a target for Leeds, Brentford and Borussia Dortmund. (Guardian) external-link

Real Madrid are considering signing Brazil forward Roberto Firmino, 31, on a free transfer when his Liverpool contract expires at the end of the season. (El Nacional - in Spanish) external-link

West Ham are eyeing 23-year-old Conor Gallagher of Chelsea and Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips, 27, as potential replacements for fellow England midfielder Declan Rice, 24. (Standard) external-link

Premier League title race: Who has the better run-in? The remaining fixtures for Arsenal and Manchester City as the title race reaches a thrilling conclusion.

Northern Ireland midfielder Isaac Price, 19, is close to signing a pre-contract agreement at Standard Liege after turning down a new deal at Everton. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Wolves are preparing a fresh contract offer to 26-year-old Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, who has previously been linked with Arsenal and Manchester United. (Sun) external-link

The agents of Valencia's Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, 22, held talks with Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester United and Leicester last week. (90Min) external-link

Arsenal want to sign Flamengo's 17-year-old Brazilian winger Matheus Goncalves. (Sun) external-link

Nottingham Forest have held talks with Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson as they seek a replacement for Filippo Giraldi. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

