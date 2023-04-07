Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Paris St-Germain have stepped up their interest in signing England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, from Borussia Dortmund this summer. (SER Deportivos, via AS - in Spanish) external-link

PSG are also set to rekindle their interest in signing Chelsea's Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech, 30, this summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Carlo Ancelotti will be considered by Chelsea for a second spell as Blues manager if the 63-year-old Italian leaves Real Madrid at the end of the season. (ESPN) external-link

Sofyan Amrabat's agent says his club Fiorentina are willing to listen to offers this summer and that Manchester United made an offer for the Morocco midfielder, 26, in January. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been included on the shortlist for the vacant manager's job left by Scott Parker at Belgian side Club Bruges. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Paris St-Germain have dashed Real Madrid's hopes of signing Kylian Mbappe this summer by declaring they will not sell the France forward, 24, any sooner than 2024. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Aaron Ramsey has played enough games to activate a one-year contract extension at Nice but the two parties are in talks over a longer deal for the Wales midfielder, 32. (L'Equipe - in French) external-link

AC Milan will not offer a new contract to 41-year-old Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic. (FootMercato - in French) external-link

Arsenal to drop points at Liverpool? Chris Sutton's Premier League predictions

Aston Villa are in talks with England striker Ollie Watkins over a new contract following the 27-year-old's fine recent form. (Mail) external-link

Feyenoord coach Arne Slot is a firm outside contender to land the Tottenham job this summer just months after rejecting a lucrative approach from Leeds. (Express) external-link

Former England manager Sam Allardyce has emerged as a surprise contender to take charge at Leicester City. (Football Insider) external-link

Former Leeds boss Jesse Marsch has held talks with Leicester over their managerial vacancy. (The Athletic) external-link

Newcastle United are interested in signing Youri Tielemans, 25, when the Belgium midfielder's contract with Leicester expires this summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Marcelo Bielsa, Jesse Marsh's predecessor at Leeds, has agreed to become the new coach of Uruguay. (TyC Sports) external-link

Mateo Retegui, who is on loan at Tigre from Argentine rivals Boca Juniors, says his next club will be in Europe after scoring on his Italy debut against England. Eintracht Frankfurt want to sign the 23-year-old striker while Inter Milan are also interested. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Luis Campos should keep his job as Paris St-Germain's football advisor this summer, even if coach Christophe Galtier is sacked. (L'Equipe - in French) external-link

Daily Star back page