Chelsea have contacted former manager and current Roma boss Jose Mourinho about returning for a third spell in charge at Stamford Bridge. (Relevo - in Spanish) external-link

Mourinho has also received a 120m euros (£105m) offer to coach in Saudi Arabia for two years. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Chelsea are eyeing a summer move for Portugal's Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos, 21. (Football Insider) external-link

Inter Milan want to tie Italy centre-back Alessandro Bastoni, 23, down to a new contract amid interest from Manchester City. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Barcelona are confident they can sign Portugal full-back Joao Cancelo from Manchester City this summer. The 28-year-old is currently on loan at Bayern Munich. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester United have been in talks for weeks over signing Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen, who will want 50m euros (£43.9m) for Dutch full-back, 22. (Bild - in German) external-link

Barcelona and Bayern Munich have followed Manchester United in meeting with Frimpong's agent over a potential move from Bayer Leverkusen this summer. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

AC Milan have reached an agreement with Rafael Leao over a new contract for the Portugal forward, 23. (Relevo - in Spanish) external-link

France forward Kylian Mbappe, 24, features prominently in Paris St-Germain's video to promote season-ticket renewals for 2023-24 but there is no mention of Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, or Brazil forward Neymar, 31. (Le Parisien - in French) external-link

Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, 29, would consider making his loan move from Bayern Munich to Manchester United a permanent deal. (Sky Sport) external-link

Arsenal are stepping up their efforts to sign Switzerland midfielder Djibril Sow, 26, from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer. (Mirror) external-link

West Ham and England winger Jarrod Bowen, 26, is wanted by Newcastle. (Talksport) external-link

Leeds United will look to sign on-loan United States midfielder Weston McKennie, 24, permanently from Juventus if they avoid relegation from the Premier League. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Turkish club Altay SK say that Manchester City, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla have made offers for their Turkish defender Efe Sarikaya, 17. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Leeds United now lead Everton in the race to sign Coventry City's Sweden striker Viktor Gyokeres, 24, this summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Valencia's Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, 36, says he is not thinking about retiring. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Tottenham have taken Scottish defender Ben Brannan, 16, on trial from Kilmarnock before a potential move. (Football Insider) external-link

