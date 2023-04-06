Close menu

Friday's transfer gossip: Mourinho, Ramos, Bastoni, Cancelo, Frimpong, Leao

Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Jose Mourinho and the BBC Sport Gossip graphic

Chelsea have contacted former manager and current Roma boss Jose Mourinho about returning for a third spell in charge at Stamford Bridge. (Relevo - in Spanish)external-link

Mourinho has also received a 120m euros (£105m) offer to coach in Saudi Arabia for two years. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)external-link

Chelsea are eyeing a summer move for Portugal's Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos, 21. (Football Insider)external-link

Inter Milan want to tie Italy centre-back Alessandro Bastoni, 23, down to a new contract amid interest from Manchester City. (Calciomercato - in Italian)external-link

Barcelona are confident they can sign Portugal full-back Joao Cancelo from Manchester City this summer. The 28-year-old is currently on loan at Bayern Munich. (Sport - in Spanish)external-link

Manchester United have been in talks for weeks over signing Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen, who will want 50m euros (£43.9m) for Dutch full-back, 22. (Bild - in German)external-link

Barcelona and Bayern Munich have followed Manchester United in meeting with Frimpong's agent over a potential move from Bayer Leverkusen this summer. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

AC Milan have reached an agreement with Rafael Leao over a new contract for the Portugal forward, 23. (Relevo - in Spanish)external-link

France forward Kylian Mbappe, 24, features prominently in Paris St-Germain's video to promote season-ticket renewals for 2023-24 but there is no mention of Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, or Brazil forward Neymar, 31. (Le Parisien - in French)external-link

Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, 29, would consider making his loan move from Bayern Munich to Manchester United a permanent deal. (Sky Sport)external-link

Arsenal are stepping up their efforts to sign Switzerland midfielder Djibril Sow, 26, from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer. (Mirror)external-link

West Ham and England winger Jarrod Bowen, 26, is wanted by Newcastle. (Talksport) external-link

Leeds United will look to sign on-loan United States midfielder Weston McKennie, 24, permanently from Juventus if they avoid relegation from the Premier League. (Calciomercato - in Italian)external-link

Turkish club Altay SK say that Manchester City, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla have made offers for their Turkish defender Efe Sarikaya, 17. (Sport - in Spanish)external-link

Leeds United now lead Everton in the race to sign Coventry City's Sweden striker Viktor Gyokeres, 24, this summer. (Football Insider)external-link

Valencia's Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, 36, says he is not thinking about retiring. (AS - in Spanish)external-link

Tottenham have taken Scottish defender Ben Brannan, 16, on trial from Kilmarnock before a potential move. (Football Insider)external-link

Friday's Express back page
Friday's Express back page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport