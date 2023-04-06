Friday's transfer gossip: Mourinho, Ramos, Bastoni, Cancelo, Frimpong, Leao
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Chelsea have contacted former manager and current Roma boss Jose Mourinho about returning for a third spell in charge at Stamford Bridge. (Relevo - in Spanish)
Mourinho has also received a 120m euros (£105m) offer to coach in Saudi Arabia for two years. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)
Chelsea are eyeing a summer move for Portugal's Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos, 21. (Football Insider)
Inter Milan want to tie Italy centre-back Alessandro Bastoni, 23, down to a new contract amid interest from Manchester City. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
Barcelona are confident they can sign Portugal full-back Joao Cancelo from Manchester City this summer. The 28-year-old is currently on loan at Bayern Munich. (Sport - in Spanish)
Manchester United have been in talks for weeks over signing Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen, who will want 50m euros (£43.9m) for Dutch full-back, 22. (Bild - in German)
Barcelona and Bayern Munich have followed Manchester United in meeting with Frimpong's agent over a potential move from Bayer Leverkusen this summer. (Fabrizio Romano)
AC Milan have reached an agreement with Rafael Leao over a new contract for the Portugal forward, 23. (Relevo - in Spanish)
France forward Kylian Mbappe, 24, features prominently in Paris St-Germain's video to promote season-ticket renewals for 2023-24 but there is no mention of Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, or Brazil forward Neymar, 31. (Le Parisien - in French)
Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, 29, would consider making his loan move from Bayern Munich to Manchester United a permanent deal. (Sky Sport)
Arsenal are stepping up their efforts to sign Switzerland midfielder Djibril Sow, 26, from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer. (Mirror)
West Ham and England winger Jarrod Bowen, 26, is wanted by Newcastle. (Talksport)
Leeds United will look to sign on-loan United States midfielder Weston McKennie, 24, permanently from Juventus if they avoid relegation from the Premier League. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
Turkish club Altay SK say that Manchester City, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla have made offers for their Turkish defender Efe Sarikaya, 17. (Sport - in Spanish)
Leeds United now lead Everton in the race to sign Coventry City's Sweden striker Viktor Gyokeres, 24, this summer. (Football Insider)
Valencia's Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, 36, says he is not thinking about retiring. (AS - in Spanish)
Tottenham have taken Scottish defender Ben Brannan, 16, on trial from Kilmarnock before a potential move. (Football Insider)
