Leicester are set to demand around £50m for England attacking midfielder James Maddison, with Tottenham the favourites to sign the 26-year-old. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Inter Miami are willing to offer Paris St-Germain and Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, an equity stake in the club to convince him to join this summer. (Independent) external-link

Bayer Leverkusen's Spanish manager Xabi Alonso has emerged as a contender for the Chelsea job following Graham Potter's sacking. (Guardian) external-link

Arsenal have opened talks with Leicester City and Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans. Newcastle United and Barcelona are also interested in the 25-year-old. (Football Insider) external-link

Chelsea have started negotiations with France midfielder N'Golo Kante, 32, over a new contract. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Leicester City are considering an experienced caretaker manager, such as Martin O'Neill or Rafa Benitez, as Brendan Rodgers' replacement until the end of the season. (Independent) external-link

Leicester have identified Graham Potter, recently sacked by Chelsea, and Brentford manager Thomas Frank as summer targets, with ex-Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl and Jesse Marsch, formerly of Leeds, also names under consideration. (Sky Sports) external-link

Former Borussia Monchengladbach manager Adi Hutter could also be an option for Leicester. (Mail) external-link

The Foxes are leading the race to sign Valencia and Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, 22. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Burnley want to sign Ajax's 20-year-old Dutch winger Sontje Hansen this summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Arsenal are in negotiations with the representatives of Reiss Nelson about a contract extension for the 23-year-old English forward. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

