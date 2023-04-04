Wednesday's transfer gossip: Nagelsmann, Enrique, De Zerbi, Potter, Vieira, Messi, Kim Min-jae
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Chelsea have made contact with former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann, 35, and ex-Spain manager Luis Enrique, 52, over becoming the club's new manager. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Brighton's Italian boss Roberto de Zerbi, 43, is not being considered as a potential manager for Chelsea following the sacking of Graham Potter. (Athletic - subscription required)
Englishman Potter, 47, is a candidate to become the next West Ham boss with the club set to consider the future of current manager, Scot David Moyes, 59, in the summer. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Both De Zerbi and Nagelsmann have indicated they are not interested in the vacant Tottenham manager job. (90min)
Former Crystal Palace manager, Frenchman Patrick Vieira, 46, could become Nottingham Forest's manager if the club decide to sack 43-year-old Englishman Steve Cooper. (Mail)
Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, is unlikely to reach an agreement with Paris St-Germain to extend his stay at the club. (ESPN)
Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal have made an official offer to Messi worth more than 400m euros (£350m) a year. (Fabrizio Romano)
Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham have expressed an interest in activating the £40m release clause of Napoli's South Korea defender Kim Min-jae, 26. (Mail)
Liverpool have switched their attention to Brighton and Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, 21, after Wolves removed a clause from Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes' contract that would have allowed the Reds to make a swoop for the 24-year-old for £44m this summer. (Mirror)
Wolves are preparing to make a move for Real Madrid and Spain midfielder Dani Ceballos, with the 26-year-old out of contract this summer. (90min)
Ajax are keen to bring Manchester United and Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek, 25, back to the club this summer. (Football Insider)
Serbia forward Dusan Vlahovic, 23, would be open to joining Arsenal this summer, having rejected the Gunners for Juventus last January. (Four Four Two)
Liverpool will allow Guinea midfielder Naby Keita, 28, to leave the club on a free transfer this summer. (Fabrizio Romano)
Sampdoria will not make their loan deal for Tottenham and England midfielder Harry Winks, 27, permanent due to financial problems at the club. (Sun)
Leicester, Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton and Crystal Palace are interested in Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez, with clubs in Italy, France and Germany also tracking the 21-year-old Mexican. (90min)
- Tuesday's gossip column
- Visit your Premier League club's page with all the latest news, analysis and fan views, and sign up for notifications
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment