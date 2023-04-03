Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Graham Potter has rejected the chance to take over as Leicester manager following his sacking at Chelsea.(Talksport) external-link

Potter will wait until the summer before taking his next job. (Mail) external-link

Former Barcelona and Spain manager Luis Enrique has emerged as a frontrunner to become the new Chelsea manager. (Sun) external-link

Chelsea want to interview five managers for their vacant position, including Enrique, Julian Nagelsmann, Mauricio Pochettino, Napoli's Luciano Spalletti and one other. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim and Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner are also under consideration. (Guardian) external-link

Chelsea's hierarchy have concerns over former Bayern Munich boss Nagelsmann's age of 35. (Sky Sports) external-link

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag sees England captain Harry Kane as his first-choice striker option this summer but the 29-year-old is open to a signing a new contract at Tottenham.(Athletic - subscription required) external-link

England defender Harry Maguire, 30, will be put up for sale at United this summer with Ten Hag calling for the club to be more ruthless in clearing out the squad. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Manchester United have held exploratory talks about signing France full-back Benjamin Pavard, 27, from Bayern Munich. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

United have begun talks over the signing of Bayer Leverkusen and Netherlands full-back Jeremie Frimpong, 22. (Florian Plettenberg) external-link

Tottenham will sound out Brendan Rodgers about becoming their new manager following his sacking at Leicester. (Football Insider) external-link

Arsenal have held talks with Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, 25, whose contract at Leicester runs out this summer. (TeamTalk) external-link

A Saudi Arabian club have a strong interest in Aston Villa and Brazil forward Philippe Coutinho, 30. (Football Insider) external-link

Chelsea have a verbal agreement to sign Ecuadorian midfielder Kendry Paez, 15, from Independiente del Valle in a deal that could be worth more than £17.5m. (Standard) external-link

The Blues have ramped up their interest in Atalanta and Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund, 20. (Mail) external-link

Newcastle United are one of a number of Premier League clubs showing interest in Manchester City's 21-year-old English midfielder Taylor Harwood-Bellis, who is currently on loan at Burnley. (90min) external-link

