Monday's transfer gossip: Nagelsmann, Potter, Silva, Gallagher, Maddison
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Rafael Benitez, Jesse Marsch, Ralph Hasenhuttl and Adi Hutter are all contenders for the vacant Leicester City managerial job. (Mail)
Graham Potter's sacking by Chelsea will spark huge interest at Leicester City, with the manager previously identified as a potential successor to Brendan Rodgers. (Leicester Mercury)
Potter could be offered an immediate return to management at Leicester City. (Talksport)
Fulham boss Marco Silva has emerged as a surprise candidate to become Chelsea manager. (Mirror)
Chelsea are interested in former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann after sacking Potter, while ex-Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino also has admirers on the board. (Talksport)
Nagelsmann has already been approached about the possibility of becoming the new Chelsea manager. (Fabrizio Romano)
However, Nagelsmann is not interested in succeeding Potter at Chelsea. (Sky Sports Germany, via Mirror)
Liverpool have identified Chelsea and England midfielder Conor Gallagher, 23, as a strong target this summer. (Independent)
Arsenal have three midfield targets for the summer including Everton and Belgium's Amadou Onana, 21, Brighton and Ecuador's Moises Caicedo, 21, and West Ham and England's Declan Rice, 24. (Football Insider)
Newcastle United are firm favourites to sign Leicester City and England midfielder James Maddison, 26. (Football Insider)
Chelsea are preparing to fend off Real Madrid's interest in England defender Reece James, 23, this summer and they could offer as much as £90m. (Football Insider)
Aston Villa is a more realistic destination for £25m-rated Southampton and Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu, 23, than Chelsea and Manchester United. (GiveMeSport)
Liverpool are highly interested in Eintracht Frankfurt and Denmark midfielder Jesper Lindstrom, 23, but face competition from Arsenal. (Florian Plettenberg - Sky Sports Germany)
Premier League clubs are monitoring South Korea midfielder Lee Kang-in, 22, who is expected to leave Mallorca in the summer. (Fabrizio Romano)
