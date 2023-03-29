Last updated on .From the section Gossip

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, 24, is Arsenal's top target this summer and there is growing confidence they can beat competition from Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United to sign the England international. (Evening Standard) external-link

Real Madrid have made Borussia Dortmund's England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, their priority signing, however the Spanish giants are also interested in Chelsea's 23-year-old England defender Reece James. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester United are monitoring Eintracht Frankfurt's France forward Randal Kolo Muani, 24, and Atalanta's 20-year-old Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund in case they are priced out of a move for Tottenham and England frontman Harry Kane, 29. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

United could miss out on signing Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer permanently after his loan deal as new Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel may decide to keep the 29-year-old. (Sun) external-link

German Julian Nagelsmann, 35, and 51-year-old Argentine Mauricio Pochettino are open to succeeding Italian Antonio Conte at Tottenham - however both managers will wait to see if the Real Madrid job becomes available in the summer. (90min) external-link

Former Spain boss Luis Enrique, 52, says he would like to manage in the Premier League with a team that is able to do "important things". (Cadena SER - in Spanish) external-link

Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, 32, is ready to leave Manchester City and join Barcelona on a free transfer at the end of the season. (Football Insider) external-link

Barcelona will press ahead with a deal for Gundogan after reaching a verbal agreement to sign Athletic Bilbao's Spain centre-back Inigo Martinez, 31. (ESPN) external-link

Barcelona will face competition from Arsenal and Chelsea for Athletico Paranaense's 18-year-old Brazil forward Vitor Roque. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester City and Paris St-Germain have made opening bids for Hajduk Split's 16-year-old Croatian defender Luka Vuskovic. (90min) external-link

Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea, 32, has turned down Manchester United's first offer of a new contract. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

England forward Marcus Rashford, 25, has dismissed reports he wants a new deal, worth £500,000 per week to stay at Manchester United, as "complete nonsense". (Independent) external-link

United are planning to step up contract talks with Rashford before the end of the season. (ESPN) external-link

Georgia's 22-year-old winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is set to sign a new five-year deal to stay at Napoli. (Footmercato - in French) external-link

Brighton want to sign Japan midfielder Reo Hatate, 25, from Celtic. (Football Insider) external-link

The father of 20-year-old Spain forward Ansu Fati wants his son to leave Barcelona due to a lack of minutes this season. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

