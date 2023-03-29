Thursday's transfer gossip: Rice, James, Muani, Hojlund, Vuskovic, Gundogan, Kvaratskhelia
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, 24, is Arsenal's top target this summer and there is growing confidence they can beat competition from Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United to sign the England international. (Evening Standard)
Real Madrid have made Borussia Dortmund's England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, their priority signing, however the Spanish giants are also interested in Chelsea's 23-year-old England defender Reece James. (AS - in Spanish)
Manchester United are monitoring Eintracht Frankfurt's France forward Randal Kolo Muani, 24, and Atalanta's 20-year-old Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund in case they are priced out of a move for Tottenham and England frontman Harry Kane, 29. (Manchester Evening News)
United could miss out on signing Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer permanently after his loan deal as new Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel may decide to keep the 29-year-old. (Sun)
German Julian Nagelsmann, 35, and 51-year-old Argentine Mauricio Pochettino are open to succeeding Italian Antonio Conte at Tottenham - however both managers will wait to see if the Real Madrid job becomes available in the summer. (90min)
Former Spain boss Luis Enrique, 52, says he would like to manage in the Premier League with a team that is able to do "important things". (Cadena SER - in Spanish)
Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, 32, is ready to leave Manchester City and join Barcelona on a free transfer at the end of the season. (Football Insider)
Barcelona will press ahead with a deal for Gundogan after reaching a verbal agreement to sign Athletic Bilbao's Spain centre-back Inigo Martinez, 31. (ESPN)
Barcelona will face competition from Arsenal and Chelsea for Athletico Paranaense's 18-year-old Brazil forward Vitor Roque. (Sport - in Spanish)
Manchester City and Paris St-Germain have made opening bids for Hajduk Split's 16-year-old Croatian defender Luka Vuskovic. (90min)
Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea, 32, has turned down Manchester United's first offer of a new contract. (Athletic - subscription required)
England forward Marcus Rashford, 25, has dismissed reports he wants a new deal, worth £500,000 per week to stay at Manchester United, as "complete nonsense". (Independent)
United are planning to step up contract talks with Rashford before the end of the season. (ESPN)
Georgia's 22-year-old winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is set to sign a new five-year deal to stay at Napoli. (Footmercato - in French)
Brighton want to sign Japan midfielder Reo Hatate, 25, from Celtic. (Football Insider)
The father of 20-year-old Spain forward Ansu Fati wants his son to leave Barcelona due to a lack of minutes this season. (Athletic - subscription required)
- Wednesday's gossip column
- Visit your Premier League club's page with all the latest news, analysis and fan views, and sign up for notifications
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment