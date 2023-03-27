Tuesday's transfer gossip: Phillips, Messi, Kante, Rodrigo, Saka, Milner, Ferguson, Conte
Manchester City have no plans to sell England midfielder Kalvin Phillips this summer, despite the 27-year-old making only limited appearances since his move from Leeds United. (Football Insider)
However, Phillips is said to be prepared to leave City amid fears his lack of playing time may affect his chances of being selected for England. (90min)
Paris St-Germain and Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, could move to the MLS this summer - with each of the 29 clubs in the league contributing to his salary. (Sport - in Spanish)
PSG remain in contact with the representatives of Chelsea and France midfielder N'Golo Kante, 31. (90min)
Leeds United striker Rodrigo, 32, will likely have to take a pay cut if he is to sign a new contract at the club. The Spain international's current deal is due to expire in the summer of 2024. (Football Insider)
England forward Bukayo Saka, 21, will earn close to £15m a season when he finally signs his new contract with Arsenal. (Mail)
Chelsea face having to raise substantial amounts of money by selling off players this summer to avoid breaching the Premier League's financial rules next year. (Times - subscription required)
Liverpool have yet to open contract talks with former England midfielder James Milner despite Jurgen Klopp wanting to keep the 37-year-old for another year. (Athletic - subscription required)
Tottenham are among a number of Premier League clubs interested in Brighton and Republic of Ireland striker Evan Ferguson, 18. (Football Insider)
Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy wants to know if Julian Nagelsmann is open to replacing Antonio Conte as Spurs head coach. (Mail)
Bayern Munich's squad has split into two factions over the decision to sack German manager Julian Nagelsmann, 35. (Bild, via Goal)
Borussia Dortmund want to sign 19-year-old Northern Ireland midfielder Shea Charles from Manchester City. (Bild - in German)
Barcelona will have to sign at least three to four players on a free transfer this summer and work within a tight salary budget. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
