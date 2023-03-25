Sunday's transfer gossip: Ferguson, Phillips, Hojlund, Ward-Prowse, Lavia
Manchester United are interested in signing Brighton's Republic of Ireland international striker Evan Ferguson, 18. (Football Insider)
United also have "concrete interest" in Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund, 20, who plays for Atalanta. (Ekstra Bladet, via Sport Witness)
Leeds United are interested in re-signing England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 27, this summer despite him only joining Manchester City last year. (Daily Star)
Brighton will not allow manager Roberto de Zerbi, 43, to leave if Tottenham Hotspur want him to replace their current boss, 53-year-old fellow Italian Antonio Conte. (Team Talk)
No talks had taken place between Tottenham and German Thomas Tuchel, 49, before the former Chelsea boss was appointed Bayern Munich manager on Friday. (Evening Standard)
England midfielder James Ward-Prowse, 28, will definitely leave Southampton this summer if the Saints get relegated, with Tottenham keen to sign him. (Football Insider)
Arsenal are among the clubs interested in Southampton's Belgian midfielder Romeo Lavia, 19. (Fabrizio Romano)
Inter Milan are keeping tabs on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's situation at Chelsea and could make a move for the Gabon international striker. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)
Midfielder Luka Modric, 37, has dismissed suggestions he will move to a Saudi Arabian club with the Croatia international saying he wants to retire at Real Madrid. (Mail)
Tottenham are interested in Sporting Lisbon midfielder Manuel Ugarte, 21. (Mirror)
Leeds have also sent scouts to watch the Uruguay international. (O Jogo via Goal)
