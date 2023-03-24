Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Tottenham Hotspur have made 35-year-old German Julian Nagelsmann - sacked as Bayern Munich manager - the number one candidate to replace Italian Antonio Conte, 53, as their new boss. (Football Insider) external-link

Spurs want to hold talks with Nagelsmann, having previously been informed the former RB Leipzig boss has a 'soft spot' for the Premier League club. (Mail) external-link

However, Nagelsmann could be considered as the next Real Madrid manager, with 63-year-old Italian Carlo Ancelotti's future uncertain. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

German Thomas Tuchel, 49, will target Chelsea's English assistant coach Anthony Barry, 36, after being named as Nagelsmann's replacement at Bayern. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Bayern moved quickly to appoint Tuchel due to fears that he may be approached by Real Madrid or Tottenham. (Mirror) external-link

Tuchel will also attempt to sign Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, 31, and Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic, 28, from former club Chelsea. (Calciomercato, via Football.London) external-link

Manchester United have joined Manchester City and Liverpool in exploring a deal for Chelsea's Kovacic. (90min) external-link

Can you name these seven Premier League players? Think you know your Premier League players? Prove it by taking our picture quiz...

Barcelona are interested in signing Manchester City's Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, 32, and those involved in negotiations over his future believe a move to Spain is likely. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Arsenal will sell their record signing Nicolas Pepe, currently on loan at Nice, this summer but may have to pay the 27-year-old Ivory Coast international to leave. (Sun) external-link

West Ham's Brazil international midfielder Lucas Paqueta, 25, will leave in the summer if the Hammers are relegated. (Football Insider) external-link

PSV Eindhoven are open to selling Ivory Coast midfielder Ibrahim Sangare, 25, with Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham all showing an interest. (90min) external-link

Barcelona are hopeful Uefa will not decide to ban the club from European competition amid an ongoing investigation into the club's alleged payments to former referees' official. (Mail) external-link

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has provisionally agreed to host an all-star fundraising match at Stamford Bridge in August in partnership with the Football for Ukraine charity. (Evening Standard) external-link

Daily Mirror back page