Friday's transfer gossip: Haaland, Nagelsmann, Rashford, Maupay, Messi
Real Madrid have reactivated 'Operation Haaland' with the intention of signing prolific Norway striker Erling Haaland, 22, from Manchester City in 2024, when a release clause in his contract of up to 240m euros (£212m) becomes active. (AS - in Spanish)
Bayern Munich have decided to sack manager Julian Nagelsmann, 35, with his fellow German and former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel the leading candidate to replace him. (Bild - in German)
Tottenham could turn to Nagelsmann as a replacement for Italian Antonio Conte, 53, who looks set to leave the Premier League club. (Football.London)
Chelsea, Manchester City and Newcastle United are considering a summer move for Juventus' 19-year-old English winger Samuel Iling-Junior. (90min)
England striker Marcus Rashford, 25, will hold off signing a new contract at Manchester United until the club's new owners are confirmed. (Sun)
Arsenal have joined Leeds, AC Milan and Sevilla in the race for Barcelona and Spain Under-19 international Ilias Akhomach, 18. (Sport - in Spanish)
Liverpool face competition from Manchester United to secure the services of recruitment guru Paul Mitchell, 41, who will leave Monaco this summer. (Mirror)
Manchester City are working on a deal for Hajduk Split centre-back Luka Vuskovic but face competition from Paris St-Germain for the 16-year-old Croatian. (Fabrizio Romano)
Everton have joined Newcastle in considering a move for 19-year-old Brazilian striker Giovani, who plays for Palmeiras. (ESPN Brazil - in Portuguese)
Everton will put up French striker Neal Maupay, 26, for sale in the summer. (Football Insider)
The chances of Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, leaving Paris St-Germain for his former club Barcelona are increasing. (90min)
Barcelona could be banned from European football next season after Uefa opened an investigation into payments made to a former vice-president of Spain's referees' committee. (Sun)
Manchester United's Sweden defender Victor Lindelof, 28, will make a decision on his future at the end of the season. (Mirror)
Concerns are growing among some parties interested in buying Manchester United that the Glazer family may choose not to sell the club. (Guardian)
