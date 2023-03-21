Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United have stepped up their interested in Monaco's France international centre-back Axel Disasi, 25. (Mail) external-link

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani is set to up his bid to buy Manchester United to £5.5bn. (Mirror) external-link

United and Liverpool lead Barcelona in the race to sign Wolves and Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 26, this summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Tottenham players have been in contact with former manager Mauricio Pochettino about a potential return to the club. (Sky Sports) external-link

Chelsea and Gabon forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 33, could return to Barcelona as a low-cost option just 12 months after his move to Stamford Bridge. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Chelsea may release Aubameyang from his contract this summer. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Paris St-Germain are the latest club to consider a move for Napoli and Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 24. (Foot Mercato - in French) external-link

Real Madrid remain in talks with Croatia midfielder Luka Modric over a new contract for the 37-year-old, who has attracted interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia and Qatar. (Sky Sports Germany) external-link

Tottenham are unlikely to exercise the option to sign on-loan France centre-back Clement Lenglet, 27, permanently from Barcelona. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Former England midfielder James Milner, 37, will be forced to take a pay cut if the midfielder is to sign a new contract with Liverpool. (Football Insider) external-link

Wolves' owners are in talks to buy a stake in Belgian club K.V. Oostende. (Guardian) external-link

Former manager Harry Redknapp says he would "love" to work with Ryan Mason if he becomes Tottenham boss on an interim basis. (Talksport) external-link

