Aston Villa are considering a move for Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 29, who is currently on loan at Inter Milan from Chelsea. (Todo Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester United are prepared to sell club captain and England centre-back Harry Maguire, 30, and Sweden defender Victor Lindelof, 28, this summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Manager Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool to offer veteran English midfielder James Milner, 37, a new deal. (Football Insider) external-link

Chelsea are interested in a move for Inter Milan and Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana, 26, in the summer. (InterLive, via Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Chelsea and Newcastle are both monitoring former Manchester City forward Brahim Diaz. The 23-year-old Spaniard is currently on loan at AC Milan from Real Madrid but could become available at the end of the season. (Sun) external-link

Arsenal want to sign Galatasaray's French right-back Sacha Boey, 22. (Aksam - in Turkish) external-link

Germany attacking midfielder Marco Reus, 33, wants to stay at Borussia Dortmund, where he is captain, until the end of his career. (Sky Germany - in German) external-link

Tottenham could reignite their interest in Napoli and South Korea centre-back Kim Min-jae, 26, this summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Everton will move for West Ham's Jamaica striker Michail Antonio, 32, in the summer, if they avoid relegation. (Sun) external-link

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus, 22, hopes to stay at Ajax beyond the end of the season despite interest from Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool. (De Telegraaf, via 90min) external-link

Besiktas are preparing to trigger the purchase option in their loan deal for West Ham's Congo defender Arthur Masuaku, 29. (Fanatik, via Inside Futbol) external-link

Former Everton boss Frank Lampard is ready for his next managerial role, nearly two months since he was sacked by the Toffees. (Sun) external-link