Last updated on

Real Madrid are monitoring developments with Tottenham's England striker Harry Kane, 29, whose contract runs out in 2024 and has been linked with a possible move to Manchester United or Bayern Munich. (Mail) external-link

A 200m euros (£175m) release clause written into Erling Haaland's contract with Manchester City is no longer valid and the club will be able to set their own price should they wish to sell the 22-year-old Norway striker, who is under contract until 2027. (Goal) external-link

Brighton are prepared to offer in-form Japanese winger Kaoru Mitoma, 25, a record deal as Real Madrid, Manchester City and Arsenal register their interest. (Goal) external-link

Patrick Vieira was sacked as Crystal Palace manager because it was believed he was being too soft on his under-performing players. (Mirror) external-link

Chelsea are "highly interested" in signing West Ham's Declan Rice, 24, in the summer - the English defensive midfielder is contracted at the London Stadium until 2024. (Florian Plettenberg) external-link

Injury-plagued France midfielder N'Golo Kante, 31 - who has not played since August because of a hamstring problem but is returning to fitness - is "poised" to sign a new two-year deal at Chelsea. (Sun) external-link

Barcelona's Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, a long-time target of Manchester United and Chelsea, said in an interview on Spanish television: "Barca has always been the club of my dreams... I hope to be able to continue there for many more years". (TV3 - in Catalan) external-link

Nigeria midfielder Alex Iwobi, 26, whose current deal at Everton runs until the summer of 2024, has been offered a new contract but is waiting to see how the season pans out before signing it. (Football Insider) external-link

Liverpool will allow former England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 29, and Guinea's Naby Keita, 28, to leave as free agents in the summer, while Brazil's Arthur Melo, 26, will return to Juventus at the end of his loan deal as Jurgen Klopp bids to rebuild his midfield. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Bayern Munich's Netherlands midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, 20, has sealed a move to Liverpool, according to former Reds player Jose Enrique, who made the disclosure on a live web stream. (Sun) external-link

Napoli's Georgia winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, 22, who has been linked with Real Madrid and Manchester City, could be tempted to join Newcastle if they qualify for next season's Champions League. (Football Insider) external-link

Barcelona would be willing to sell midfielders Ousmane Dembele, 25, of France, and Ferran Torres, 23, of Spain, to raise the money to fund the signing of Juventus's Italian forward Federico Chiesa, 25. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Former Spain midfielder Sergio Busquets, 34, has been offered a one-year contract extension by Barcelona, with the option of a further year, but is also weighing up a possible switch to Inter Miami or Toronto in the MLS, and has had offers from three clubs in Saudi Arabia. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester United are set to appoint Adidas executive Matt Hargreaves, who has a legal background and is a United fan, to lead their football transfer negotiations. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

