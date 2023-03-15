Close menu

Thursday's transfer gossip: Messi, Alvarez, Pogba, Gundogan, Brandt, Loftus-Cheek, Benzema

Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, will be offered 220m (£193m) euros per year to move to a Saudi Arabian club when his Paris St-Germain contract ends in the summer. (Marca - in Spanish)external-link

Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez, 23, is set to sign a new contract which would keep the Argentina World Cup winner at the Etihad until 2028. (Mail)external-link

France midfielder Paul Pogba wants to stay at Juventus next season, despite the 30-year-old only playing 35 minutes of Serie A football this season because of injuries. (90min)external-link

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has already spoken to German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, 32, about a transfer. Gundogan's deal at Manchester City runs out in the summer. (AS - in Spanish)external-link

Borussia Dortmund may offer Germany international winger Julian Brandt, 26, a new contract in a bid to fend off interest from Arsenal and Tottenham. (Sport Bild - in German)external-link

Manchester United could make a £105m move for Eintracht Frankfurt and France forward Randal Kolo Muani, 24. (Sport Bild - in German)external-link

Chelsea are interested in signing Borussia Monchengladbach's Manu Kone with the 21-year-old France midfielder also attracting interest from Paris St-Germain. (Sun)external-link

The Blues are open to selling England international midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 27, this summer with five Premier League clubs, plus AC Milan and Roma interested. (Football Insider)external-link

West Ham are eyeing a move for Werder Bremen and Germany striker Niclas Fullkrug, 30. (Sport Bild via Sport Witness)external-link

Newcastle, Aston Villa, Wolves and Leeds are interested in signing Portugal international full-back Raphael Guerreiro, 29, when his contract at Borussia Dortmund runs out in the summer. (90min)external-link

Fulham are monitoring French midfielder Edouard Michut, 20, who is currently on loan at Sunderland from Paris St-Germain. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

France striker Karim Benzema, 35, has reportedly agreed a new contract with Real Madrid. (L'Equipe - in French)external-link

