A Real Madrid representative recently visited Germany to meet Jude Bellingham and his family after making Borussia Dortmund's England midfielder, 19, their priority target for next summer. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Real Madrid are willing to pay Dortmund 100m euros (£88m) for Bellingham, plus 40m (£35m) in add-ons. (Sport1, via Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester United will not risk a protracted pursuit of Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane, 29, in the summer, with the prospect of dealing with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy meaning they are focusing on alternative options, including Napoli's Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 24, and Juventus and Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic, 23. (ESPN) external-link

Christopher Nkunku will be a Chelsea player next season after the Blues reached a full agreement with RB Leipzig to sign the France forward, 25. (Football Insider) external-link

Tottenham have specific interest in Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez and may make an offer for the Argentina goalkeeper, 30, in the coming weeks. (TyC Sports, via Goal) external-link

La Liga president Javier Tebas says he wants to see Paris St-Germain's France forward Kylian Mbappe, 24, play for Real Madrid. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Brazil forward Neymar, 31, is not looking to leave PSG as he wants to finish his career with the French club. (Athletic) external-link

Manchester United could make another move this summer for one of their long-term targets, Inter Milan's Netherlands defender Denzel Dumfries, 26. (Football Insider) external-link

Man United are also planning to let Uruguay winger Facundo Pellistri, 21, go out on loan next season. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Former Germany midfielder Toni Kroos, 33, has decided to spend at least one more season with Real Madrid. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Ivory Coast's 30-year-old winger Wilfried Zaha, whose contract at Crystal Palace runs out in the summer, has been offered a £9m-a-season by Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad. (Mail) external-link

West Ham are set to challenge RB Leipzig and Atletico Madrid for the signing of Norwich City's Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Sara, 23, this summer. (Football Insider) external-link

West Ham are also leading the chase for Bournemouth's Zimbabwe left-back Jordan Zemura, 23, who was dropped at the weekend over his contract situation. (90min) external-link

Arsenal are yet to give up hope of keeping Ethan Nwaneri amid significant interest from Manchester City and Chelsea in the 15-year-old English midfielder. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Borussia Dortmund have decided to try to sell Belgium defender Thomas Meunier this summer, despite the 31-year-old having one more year on his contract. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Fulham boss Marco Silva is emerging as the top contender to replace Antonio Conte as Tottenham coach. (Sun) external-link

Former Real Madrid striker Raul, who is currently the club's reserve-team coach, has established himself as a serious contender to replace Carlo Ancelotti as first-team boss when the Italian's current contract ends in 2024. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

All players in the West Ham squad face 'significant pay cuts' if the club is relegated from the Premier League this season. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Leicester have also inserted relegation wage reduction clauses into the contracts of the their most recent signings. (Mail) external-link

