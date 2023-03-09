Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Real Madrid are considering a summer move for Manchester City's Norway striker Erling Haaland, 22, as part of a plan to bring in a new generation of young stars that also includes Borussia Dortmund's England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19. (Independent) external-link

Manchester United's England defender Harry Maguire, 30, is a shock £50m summer target for Paris St-Germain. (Sun) external-link

Bayern Munich's honorary president Uli Hoeness says it "would be awesome" if the German champions made a move for Tottenham's England striker Harry Kane, 29, and that the day the club spends 100m euros on a transfer "is coming". (Sky Sport Germany - in German) external-link

Manchester United have added Chelsea's England midfielder Mason Mount, 24, to their list of potential summer signings. (The Guardian) external-link

Mauricio Pochettino has told Tottenham he is keen to return and replace Antonio Conte as manager, but the 51-year-old Argentine also has options from clubs outside of England. (Talksport) external-link

Tottenham will discuss the merits of both Pochettino and Thomas Tuchel as potential managerial successors to Conte, with whom the club are set to part company. (Guardian) external-link

Brentford boss Thomas Frank and Fulham's Marco Silva are also on a five-man shortlist to replace Conte at Tottenham. (Independent) external-link

Manchester City are willing to sell Spain defender Aymeric Laporte, 28, this summer if the club can secure a top-level replacement. (Football Insider) external-link

Manchester United are one of the clubs interested in 29-year-old Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, who could be signed for as little as £11m in the summer despite only joining Roma last year. (Goal) external-link

Manchester United have also joined the growing list of admirers for Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, with the 27-year-old Spaniard expected to leave the Bees after turning down a new contract. (Talksport) external-link

Manchester City's Portugal full-back Joao Cancelo, 28, has emerged as a potential transfer target for Barcelona after his loan spell with Bayern Munich ends in the summer. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Wolves are ready to make a renewed £20m move for Bristol City's Alex Scott as they look to move ahead of Tottenham and West Ham in the race to sign the 19-year-old English midfielder. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, is in talks to sign a new contract at Paris St-Germain, but 24-year-old France striker Kylian Mbappe, and Brazil attacker Neymar, 31, could leave the Ligue 1 champions this summer. (Mail) external-link

Newcastle United are ready to compete with a handful of Premier League rivals to sign Southampton's England midfielder James Ward-Prowse, 28, in the summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Newcastle are on the verge of agreeing a new long-term contract with Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, 25. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Inter Milan have offered Edin Dzeko a new one-year contract but the Bosnia striker, 36, wants a two-year deal so could join West Ham, with Italy forward Gianluca Scamacca, 24, heading in the opposite direction. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Bayer Leverkusen are unlikely to pursue a permanent deal for England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, 22, when his loan from Chelsea expires in the summer. (Sky Sport Germany - in German) external-link

Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, has distanced himself from a potential move to Manchester United, saying he is "very happy at Barcelona". (RAC1, via Goal) external-link

Leeds are leading the race to sign Spanish winger Ilias Akhomach, 18, when his contract expires at Barcelona this summer. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Arsenal and Chelsea have joined the list of clubs who have expressed an interest in signing 18-year-old Brazilian forward Vitor Roque from Athletico Paranaense. (90min) external-link

Paris St-Germain are considering replacing coach Christophe Galtier with their former boss Thomas Tuchel, who is still out of work after being sacked by Chelsea last September. (Relevo - in Spanish) external-link

