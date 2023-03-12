Last updated on .From the section Sport

See if you are psychologically ready to recover from injury and learn some techniques that may help.

This quiz was created by Dr Caroline Heaney - Senior Lecturer in Sport and Fitness at The Open University.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Sports Desk: Women's Sport Matters is a special mini-series produced in partnership with the Open University. The four episodes cover periods; sportswear; the psychology of injuries and exercise habits. You can listen to them here.