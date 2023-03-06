Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Newcastle United will target Arsenal's Scotland defender Kieran Tierney, 25, who could cost more than £30m. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City are targeting RB Leipzig's 21-year-old Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol this summer. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Arsenal are confident 23-year-old English winger Reiss Nelson will agree a new deal at the club. (Mail) external-link

The Gunners are also leading the race to sign Napoli's Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 24, despite interest from Manchester United. (Rai, via Mirror) external-link

Borussia Dortmund's England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, rejected a chance to meet Manchester United representatives while at Birmingham City as he did not want to miss training. (FourFourTwo) external-link

Aymeric Laporte wants to leave Manchester City this summer with Barcelona ready to make a move for the 28-year-old Spain defender. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Tottenham are considering a move for Southampton's English midfielder James Ward-Prowse, 28. (Football Insider) external-link

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag would like to sign Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong this summer, but the 25-year-old does not want to leave Barcelona. (Caught Offside) external-link

United could also make another move for Juventus and France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 27, who is set to become a free agent in the summer. (Football Insider) external-link

England defender Harry Maguire, 30, is among a number of first-team players Manchester United are willing to sell this summer. (90min) external-link

Leeds will rival Burnley for the signature of Ryan Kent when the 26-year-old English winger's contract at Rangers expires at the end of the season. (Football Insider) external-link

Staff at Manchester United have been assured there should be "clarity" on the club's ownership situation before the end of the season. (ESPN) external-link