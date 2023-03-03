Saturday's transfer gossip: Maguire, Smith Rowe, Abraham, Kane, De Jong
West Ham are monitoring three Manchester United players to potentially sign this summer. England defender Harry Maguire, 29, Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay, 26, and France forward Anthony Martial, 27, are all on the London club's radar. (Football Insider)
Arsenal are desperate to sign Borussia Dortmund and Germany midfielder Julian Brandt, 26. (Bulinews via Bild)
MLS commissioner Don Garber said it will likely take a creative, David Beckham-like deal to land Lionel Messi, 35, but the league and Inter Miami are willing to be flexible to find the right compensation package in order to land the Argentina and Paris St-Germain forward. (Athletic - subscription required)
Emile Smith Rowe, 22, may be looking for a new club this summer as Arsenal are willing to sell the England midfielder. (Fichajes - in Spanish)
AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus are all on "high alert" to sign Liverpool and Brazil forward Roberto Firmino after it was announced the 31-year-old will be leaving the Premier League club. (Football Italia)
Tottenham Hotspur and England striker Harry Kane, 29, will stay at the club if they sign Southampton and England midfielder James Ward-Prowse, 28. (talkSPORT)
Chelsea's owners do not see 29-year-old Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, currently on loan at Inter Milan, as part of their ongoing project, despite the club's lack of success in front of goal. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Mail)
Paris St-Germain and Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes, who is on loan to Juventus, is expected to return to the Fench capital at the end of the season. The Italian club are not expected to trigger the option to buy the 28-year-old. (Fabrizio Romano)
Atletico Madrid are going to offer Athletic Bilbao and Spain defender Inigo Martinez a deal this summer as the 31-year-old is set to leave on a free transfer. (Diario AS - in Spanish)
Manchester United are keeping tabs on Roma and England forward Tammy Abraham, 25. (inews)
Chelsea's board are split over manager Graham Potter's future because of the club's lacklustre season. The Englishman, 47, does have the backing of owner Todd Boehly. (Mail Online)
Spain defender Sergio Reguilon, 26, could leave Atletico Madrid this summer amid rumours manager Diego Simeone is not happy with his performances. (Marca - in Spanish)
Everton and Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana, 21, is open to leaving the Toffees this summer. (So Foot - in French)
Manchester United have rekindled their interest in Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25. (talkSPORT)
Aston Villa are set for a three-way transfer battle this summer with Everton and West Ham over Flamengo's prolific 25-year-old Brazil striker Pedro. (Fichajes, via Birmingham Mail)
