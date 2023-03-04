Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Barcelona still want to sign Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva and Manchester City would be prepared to let the 28-year-old, whose contract expires in June 2025, leave for 65m euros (£57.5m). (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Man City will look to bring in Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol, 21, from RB Leipzig if they sell 28-year-old Spain defender Aymeric Laporte, who is attracting interest from Paris St-Germain. (Star) external-link

France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 27, has been identified by Man City as a potential replacement for 32-year-old Germany international Ilkay Gundogan, who has been linked with Barcelona. Both players are out of contract in the summer. (Football Transfers) external-link

Tottenham want at least £100m if they are to sell 29-year-old England striker Harry Kane, who has 15 months left on his Spurs contract, this summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong is wanted by Manchester United but the 25-year-old is not looking to leave Barcelona. (Guardian) external-link

Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo may have signed a new contract with Brighton but the 21-year-old is still expected to be a target for the Premier League's biggest clubs this summer. (Telegraph) external-link

Chelsea want to sign 23-year-old Portuguese attacker Joao Felix, who is on loan at the Blues from Atletico Madrid, and West Ham's England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, in the summer and plan to sell five players to help cover the cost. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

AC Milan want Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek and will have to pay 25m euros (£22.1m) to sign the 27-year-old. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie has been linked with a move away from Barcelona but the Spanish club do not intend to sell the 26-year-old in the summer. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Brazil forward Roberto Firmino had not spoken to any other clubs before deciding to leave Liverpool when his contract runs out in the summer, according to the 31-year-old's agent. (Football Insider) external-link

The back page of the Daily Star on Sunday