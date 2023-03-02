Thursday's transfer gossip: Rice, Silva, Aouar, Kvaratskhelia, Karius
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Manchester City have emerged as contenders to sign England midfielder Declan Rice, 25, if West Ham are tempted to part with their £100m-rated captain. (Teamtalk)
Rice is thought to be Arsenal's primary transfer target this summer. (Times - subscription required)
Real Madrid are monitoring Newcastle United and Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, 25. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
Former Spain manager Luis Enrique has been linked with Chelsea as pressure continues to build on manager Graham Potter. (Sport)
Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva's future at Manchester City is "not clear" with Barcelona continuing to monitor the 28-year-old's situation and ready to move if he is allowed to leave in the summer. (Sport - in Spanish)
French midfielder Houssem Aouar, 24, has turned down a move to Manchester United and agreed to join German side Eintracht Frankfurt when his contract at French club Lyon expires this summer. (Express)
Napoli are aiming to tie down 22-year-old Georgia forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who has been linked with Chelsea and Newcastle, to a new contract until 2028. (Gazzetta dello Sport)
Inter Milan are interested in Newcastle's 29-year-old German goalkeeper Loris Karius. (FC Inter News, via Caught Offside)
Former Rangers and Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has attracted interest from Paris St-Germain as a potential replacement for manager Christophe Galtier. (Scottish Daily Express)
England forward Raheem Sterling's agent says the 28-year-old is not looking to leave Chelsea in the summer - amid reports linking him with Arsenal - and has "expressed no discontent" despite a difficult first season with the Blues. (Sky Sports)
Former Stoke forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, 33, has agreed a new one-year contract with German champions Bayern Munich. The Frenchman had been linked to a return to the Premier League with Manchester United or Tottenham. (Sky Sport Germany)
West Ham have joined the list of clubs watching the progress of 19-year-old Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott, who is valued at £25m by the Championship club and has also been linked with Newcastle, Leeds, Tottenham and Wolves. (Mail)
- Wednesday's gossip column
- Visit your Premier League club's page with all the latest news, analysis and fan views, and sign up for notifications
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment