Manchester City have emerged as contenders to sign England midfielder Declan Rice, 25, if West Ham are tempted to part with their £100m-rated captain. (Teamtalk) external-link

Rice is thought to be Arsenal's primary transfer target this summer. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Real Madrid are monitoring Newcastle United and Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, 25. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Former Spain manager Luis Enrique has been linked with Chelsea as pressure continues to build on manager Graham Potter. (Sport) external-link

Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva's future at Manchester City is "not clear" with Barcelona continuing to monitor the 28-year-old's situation and ready to move if he is allowed to leave in the summer. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

French midfielder Houssem Aouar, 24, has turned down a move to Manchester United and agreed to join German side Eintracht Frankfurt when his contract at French club Lyon expires this summer. (Express) external-link

Napoli are aiming to tie down 22-year-old Georgia forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who has been linked with Chelsea and Newcastle, to a new contract until 2028. (Gazzetta dello Sport) external-link

Inter Milan are interested in Newcastle's 29-year-old German goalkeeper Loris Karius. (FC Inter News, via Caught Offside) external-link

Former Rangers and Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has attracted interest from Paris St-Germain as a potential replacement for manager Christophe Galtier. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

England forward Raheem Sterling's agent says the 28-year-old is not looking to leave Chelsea in the summer - amid reports linking him with Arsenal - and has "expressed no discontent" despite a difficult first season with the Blues. (Sky Sports) external-link

Former Stoke forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, 33, has agreed a new one-year contract with German champions Bayern Munich. The Frenchman had been linked to a return to the Premier League with Manchester United or Tottenham. (Sky Sport Germany) external-link

West Ham have joined the list of clubs watching the progress of 19-year-old Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott, who is valued at £25m by the Championship club and has also been linked with Newcastle, Leeds, Tottenham and Wolves. (Mail) external-link

