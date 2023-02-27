Last updated on .From the section Sport

Nicola Adams was forced to retire after suffering an eye injury in the first defence of her world title

While women's sport has moved on from the days when she had to share ring gear at tournaments, two-time Olympic boxing champion Nicola Adams says there are still too many "barriers" for females to conquer.

Adams retired from boxing in 2019 after adding the WBO professional flyweight title to multiple amateur accolades.

"I was called all kinds of names as a female boxer," Adams said as part of the latest 'This Girl Can' initiative.

"There are sadly still so many barriers women and girls come up against."

Latest research show that 2.4 million fewer women than men enjoy sport and physical activity, a disparity labelled the 'enjoyment gap' by Sport England's 'This Girl Can' coordinators.

Adams says the inequality was something she battled with for much of her career and, while she acknowledges things have improved, the 40-year-old says there is much more to be done.

"For a long time there was very little funding in women's boxing, so much so that the female fighters used to have to share one shirt in tournaments," she said.

"I remember being regularly told to take up another sport or a different career.

"It's no wonder there's such a significant enjoyment gap in the amount of women enjoying exercise, compared with men.

"But at the same time there are lots of organisations out there doing great work to support women."

'Barriers deeply embedded in society'

This Girl Can says women's participation in sport is hindered by various factors, including fear of sexual harassment - three in 10 say they have experienced harassment first-hand - and the cost of living crisis.

Its research also shows almost two in five women - 38% - have concerns about being judged while exercising, with issues including body image, menstruation, tight clothing and lack of confidence.

Additionally, one in three women (33%) feel too tired or do not have enough energy to be physically active, while a similar figure cite motivation concerns and being unable to find the time.

Adams helped launch the 'This Girl Can With You' initiative - a bid to encourage women to exercise or play sport together - on Monday with an interactive boxing experience in London.

"I still train most days because it helps me feel good in myself and de-stress," she said.

"I'm a big advocate of encouraging women and girls to get make sure they get active too, in whatever way works for them."

'This Girl Can With You' organisers have identified four S's - socialness, suitability, self-affirmation and safety - as the key categories for sporting providers to tackle to increase female participation.

"Women deserve to get active as much as men. We want all women to benefit from the physical, mental and social rewards of an active life," said Kate Dale, director of marketing at Sport England.

"From safety issues to heightened anxiety fuelled by the cost-of-living crisis, the barriers faced by women and girls in 2023 loom large and are deeply embedded in our society.

"There are already organisations out there doing brilliant things, and we want to spread the word and have more people join us."