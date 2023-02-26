Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Egypt winger Mohamed Salah would be willing to leave Liverpool in the summer if the club fail to qualify for next season's Champions League. (Fijaches - in Spanish) external-link

Paris St-Germain will face competition from Liverpool for the signature of AC Milan and Portugal forward Rafael Leao, with the Merseyside club ready to include Colombia winger Luis Diaz, 26, in a swap deal for the 23-year-old. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Arsenal are in talks with Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka, 30, over a new two-year contract extension. (CaughtOffside) external-link

Arsenal, Newcastle and West Ham have all made offers near 40m euros (£35.3m) for Lazio and Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 27. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Newcastle are plotting a summer move for Arsenal and Scotland defender Kieran Tierney, 25. (Mirror) external-link

Brentford and Spain goalkeeper David Raya says he wants to "fight to win a title" amid interest from a number of Premier League clubs, including Tottenham. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Paris St-Germain are prepared to let some of their star names depart the club this summer as they want to trim their wage bill by 30%. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos Group would need to raise their initial offers to convince the Glazer family to sell Manchester United. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Nottingham Forest are monitoring Norwich and Republic of Ireland defender Andrew Omobamidele, 20. (Sun) external-link

Everton and Bournemouth are keeping tabs on Coventry City and Sweden striker Viktor Gyokeres, 24. (Football Insider) external-link

