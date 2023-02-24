Saturday's transfer gossip: Messi, Ramos, Gravenberch, Stach, Franca, Smalling
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Paris St-Germain and Argentina forward Lionel Messi is considering returning to his boyhood club Newell's Old Boys. (UOL, via Mirror)
Chelsea and Portugal forward Joao Felix, 23, wants to make his loan deal from Atletico Madrid permanent this summer. (Fijaches - in Spanish)
Arsenal have opened talks with France centre-back William Saliba, 21, over a new contract. (Football Insider)
Al Nassr have made contact with the representatives of Paris St-Germain and former Spain defender Sergio Ramos over a potential move before next season. (Marca - in Spanish)
Liverpool are interested in signing Bayern Munich and Netherlands midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, 20, to play alongside England and Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham, 19. (Express)
Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is considering buying Ligue 1 side Strasbourg. (L'Equipe)
Liverpool, Newcastle, Tottenham and West Ham are among the Premier League clubs monitoring Mainz and Germany midfielder Anton Stach, 24. (90min)
Newcastle target Matheus Franca has signed a new contract with Flamengo, who rejected the Magpies' offer of £17.5m for the 18-year-old Brazil midfielder in January. (Sun)
Fulham, Everton, Leicester and West Ham are interested in Roma and England defender Chris Smalling, 33. (90min)
Newcastle United are plotting a summer move for Wolves' 25-year-old English centre-back Max Kilman. (Football Insider)
LA Galaxy have moved for Chelsea's Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos, 18, after a proposed loan to Palmeiras collapsed. (Goal)
Brazil could bring in ex-Spain and Barcelona manager Luis Enrique to replace Tite rather than Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti. (Fijaches - in Spanish)
