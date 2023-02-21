Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante, 31, is set to sign a new contract with the club as the France international closes in on a return from injury. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Aston Villa are prepared to listen to offers for 30-year-old keeper Emiliano Martinez, who helped Argentina win the World Cup last year. (Mail) external-link

Manchester United are not expected to turn 30-year-old Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst's loan move from Burnley into a permanent switch during the summer transfer window. (Football Insider) external-link

Leicester City are trying to persuade playmaker James Maddison to sign a new deal, but will look to sell the 26-year-old in the summer if it does not look like he will stay at the club. Manchester City, Newcastle United and Tottenham are interested in the England international. (Football Insider) external-link

Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi, 43, is attracting admiring glances from some of the leading clubs in his Italian homeland, while he has also been linked with Tottenham. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, 30, has turned down multiple offers to extend his Eagles contract and Al Nassr, who signed 38-year-old Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, are one of three Saudi Arabian clubs to have sounded out the Ivory Coast international. (Evening Standard) external-link

Al Nassr nutritionist Jose Blesa says all of the players are training harder and following stricter diets since the arrival of Ronaldo. (Ideal, via Mirror) external-link

Arsenal are preparing a bid for Atalanta's 20-year-old Denmark forward Rasmus Hojlund. (La Repubblica - in Italian) external-link

Napoli's Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen, 24, has not ruled out leaving the Italian club this summer and says interest from Europe's big clubs provides extra motivation to play well for himself and his team. (ESPN) external-link

Leeds United are planning to move for 24-year-old Sweden striker Viktor Gyokeres, whose contract with Coventry City runs until summer 2024. (Teamtalk) external-link

Russia midfielder Arsen Zakharyan, 19, will not move to Galatasaray from Dynamo Moscow, despite interest from the Turkish side. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

