Laura Kinley came sixth at the Commonwealth Games women's 50m breaststroke final

Manx swimmers who reached a semi-final and broke records at the Commonwealth Games in 2022 are contenders for the Isle of Man Sports Awards' top prizes.

Alex Bregazzi, part of the 4x200m freestyle relay squad which set a new Manx record Birmingham, is nominated for Sportsman of the Year.

Laura Kinley is up for Sportswoman of the Year after reaching the women's 50m breaststroke semi-final at the event.

Past winners Yasmin Ingham and Mark Cavendish are among the other nominees.

Manx cyclist Cavendish, who missed out on a medal at the Commonwealth Games, took a 16th stage win at the 2022 Giro d'Italia.

The winners of each of the top awards will be announced at the Villa Marina in Douglas on 30 March, with other prizes available in 10 other categories.

Nominations for the majority of the categories were submitted by the public in December, with a shortlist of 60 people announced across a range of sports.

Education, sport and culture minister Julie Edge said it was "an extremely strong line-up in all categories" after a series of "outstanding performances" across 2022.

Sarah Corlett, from Isle of Man Sport, said despite its size, the island had continued to "produce athletes competing at all levels up to world standard".

She also paid tribute to the standard of Manx coaching, while praising the work of volunteers as "without them, we couldn't do what we do".

Sportswoman of the Year

Ana Dawson (golf)

Becky Storrie (cycling)

Laura Kinley (swimming)

Lizzie Holden (cycling)

Sarah Astin (athletics)

Tara Donnelly (gymnastics)

Yasmin Ingham (equestrian)

Sportsman of the Year