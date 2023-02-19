Laureus Awards: Lionesses nominated for World Team of the Year
Last updated on .From the section Sport
England's Lionesses have been nominated for Laureus World Team of the Year following their Euro 2022 triumph.
Sarina Wiegman's side won the Women's European Championship by beating Germany 2-1 after extra time in July.
It was England's first major football trophy since the men's team won the 1966 World Cup.
The Lionesses face competition from men's World Cup champions Argentina and Champions League winners Real Madrid for the award.
France's men's rugby team, NBA side the Golden State Warriors and Formula 1 world champions Red Bull are also nominated.
"We're really honoured that we are nominated, especially for such a prestigious award," Wiegman said.
"We've been seen everywhere over the world, for what we've done, and that's just really nice to be acknowledged."
Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen is nominated for Comeback of the Year following his return to football after having a cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark at Euro 2020.
Kazakhstan's Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina is shortlisted for World Breakthrough of the Year award, as is fellow tennis player Carlos Alcaraz after the Spaniard won the US Open and became the youngest ever men's world number one.
In 2022, Britain's Emma Raducanu won Breakthrough of the Year following her US Open win, while skateboarder Sky Brown, who suffered a serious injury before winning bronze at the Tokyo Olympics, won Comeback of the Year and BMX racer Beth Shriever picked up the Action Sportsperson award.
The 2023 winners will be revealed at an awards ceremony later this year.
Full list of nominees
Sportsman of the Year
Steph Curry (USA) - Basketball
Armand Duplantis (Sweden) - Athletics
Kylian Mbappe (France) - Football
Lionel Messi (Argentina) - Football
Rafael Nadal (Spain) - Tennis
Max Verstappen (Netherlands) - Formula 1
Sportswoman of the Year
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Jamaica) - Athletics
Katie Ledecky (USA) - Swimming
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (USA) - Athletics
Alexia Putellas (Spain) - Football
Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) - Alpine skiing
Iga Swiatek (Poland) - Tennis
Team of the Year
Argentina men's football team
England women's football team
France men's rugby team
Golden State Warriors (USA) - Basketball
Red Bull Racing Formula 1
Real Madrid (Spain) - Football
Breakthrough of the Year
Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) - Tennis
Tobi Amusan (Nigeria) - Athletics
Nathan Chen (USA) - Figure skating
Morocco men's football team
Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) - Tennis
Scottie Scheffler (USA) - Golf
Comeback of the Year
Francesco Bagnaia (Italy) - MotoGP
Christian Eriksen (Denmark) - Football
Jakob Ingebrigtsen (Norway) - Athletics
Klay Thompson (USA) - Basketball
Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) - Cycling
Tiger Woods (USA) - Golf
Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability
Diede de Groot (Netherlands) - Wheelchair tennis
Catherine Debrunner (Switzerland) - Para-athletics
Declan Farmer (USA) - Para-ice hockey
Cameron Leslie (New Zealand) - Para-swimming and wheelchair rugby
Oksana Masters (USA) - Para-cross-country skiing
Jesper Saltvik Pedersen (Norway) - Para-alpine skiing
World Action Sportsperson of the Year
Justine Dupont (France) - Big wave surfing
Stephanie Gilmore (Australia) - Surfing
Eileen Gu (China) - Freestyle skiing
Chloe Kim (USA) - Snowboarding
Rayssa Leal (Brazil) - Skateboarding
Filipe Toledo (Brazil) - Surfing
Sport for Good Award
Boxgirls (Kenya) - Boxing
High Five (Germany) - Action sports
Made For More (South Africa) - Multi-sport
Slum Soccer (India) - Football
TeamUp - Support for refugee children
- Which portable heater is best?: Sliced Bread turns up the dial to find out which gives the most heat for the lowest energy used
- 'I hated his comedy': Steve Coogan chats to Nihal Arthanayake about British humour and cancel culture