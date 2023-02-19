Last updated on .From the section Sport

The Lionesses are unbeaten in 28 matches under Sarina Wiegman, who took charge in September 2021

England's Lionesses have been nominated for Laureus World Team of the Year following their Euro 2022 triumph.

Sarina Wiegman's side won the Women's European Championship by beating Germany 2-1 after extra time in July.

It was England's first major football trophy since the men's team won the 1966 World Cup.

The Lionesses face competition from men's World Cup champions Argentina and Champions League winners Real Madrid for the award.

France's men's rugby team, NBA side the Golden State Warriors and Formula 1 world champions Red Bull are also nominated.

"We're really honoured that we are nominated, especially for such a prestigious award," Wiegman said.

"We've been seen everywhere over the world, for what we've done, and that's just really nice to be acknowledged."

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen is nominated for Comeback of the Year following his return to football after having a cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark at Euro 2020.

Kazakhstan's Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina is shortlisted for World Breakthrough of the Year award, as is fellow tennis player Carlos Alcaraz after the Spaniard won the US Open and became the youngest ever men's world number one.

In 2022, Britain's Emma Raducanu won Breakthrough of the Year following her US Open win, while skateboarder Sky Brown, who suffered a serious injury before winning bronze at the Tokyo Olympics, won Comeback of the Year and BMX racer Beth Shriever picked up the Action Sportsperson award.

The 2023 winners will be revealed at an awards ceremony later this year.

Full list of nominees

Sportsman of the Year

Steph Curry (USA) - Basketball

Armand Duplantis (Sweden) - Athletics

Kylian Mbappe (France) - Football

Lionel Messi (Argentina) - Football

Rafael Nadal (Spain) - Tennis

Max Verstappen (Netherlands) - Formula 1

Sportswoman of the Year

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Jamaica) - Athletics

Katie Ledecky (USA) - Swimming

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (USA) - Athletics

Alexia Putellas (Spain) - Football

Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) - Alpine skiing

Iga Swiatek (Poland) - Tennis

Team of the Year

Argentina men's football team

England women's football team

France men's rugby team

Golden State Warriors (USA) - Basketball

Red Bull Racing Formula 1

Real Madrid (Spain) - Football

Breakthrough of the Year

Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) - Tennis

Tobi Amusan (Nigeria) - Athletics

Nathan Chen (USA) - Figure skating

Morocco men's football team

Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) - Tennis

Scottie Scheffler (USA) - Golf

Comeback of the Year

Francesco Bagnaia (Italy) - MotoGP

Christian Eriksen (Denmark) - Football

Jakob Ingebrigtsen (Norway) - Athletics

Klay Thompson (USA) - Basketball

Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) - Cycling

Tiger Woods (USA) - Golf

Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability

Diede de Groot (Netherlands) - Wheelchair tennis

Catherine Debrunner (Switzerland) - Para-athletics

Declan Farmer (USA) - Para-ice hockey

Cameron Leslie (New Zealand) - Para-swimming and wheelchair rugby

Oksana Masters (USA) - Para-cross-country skiing

Jesper Saltvik Pedersen (Norway) - Para-alpine skiing

World Action Sportsperson of the Year

Justine Dupont (France) - Big wave surfing

Stephanie Gilmore (Australia) - Surfing

Eileen Gu (China) - Freestyle skiing

Chloe Kim (USA) - Snowboarding

Rayssa Leal (Brazil) - Skateboarding

Filipe Toledo (Brazil) - Surfing

Sport for Good Award

Boxgirls (Kenya) - Boxing

High Five (Germany) - Action sports

Made For More (South Africa) - Multi-sport

Slum Soccer (India) - Football

TeamUp - Support for refugee children