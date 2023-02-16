Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United are monitoring 24-year-old England midfielder Mason Mount's contract situation at Chelsea. (ESPN) external-link

Several of the Premier League's top clubs have been alerted to the possible availability of Paris St-Germain's Brazil forward Neymar, 31. (90min) external-link

Argentina forward Lionel Messi's father held talks with PSG on Thursday as they look to agree on a new contract for the 35-year-old. (Mail) external-link

Groups in Saudi Arabia have joined the race to buy Manchester United. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Qatari investors are readying an opening bid worth about £5bn for United. (Bloomberg) external-link

Bayern Munich have told Manchester United they will need to pay £18m to sign Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, 28, on a permanent deal. (Bild, via Mail) external-link

Real Madrid are eyeing a move for Manchester United and Portugal right-back Diogo Dalot, 23, who is yet to renew his contract at Old Trafford. (AS in Spanish) external-link

Arsenal have sent their scouts to watch Athletico Paranaense and Brazil youth international forward Vitor Roque. Barcelona are also keen on the 17-year-old who is likely to attract a fee of more than £50m. (CaughtOffside) external-link

Newcastle, Real Madrid, Manchester City and PSG are all interested in Napoli and Georgia winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, but the Serie A side would want well in excess of £50m for the 22-year-old. (90min) external-link

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti says he does not care whether Spanish midfielder Marco Asensio, 27, signs a new deal at the club or leaves. (Mirror) external-link

Southampton and West Ham are both in contact with the representatives of Nice's 23-year-old Nigeria forward Terem Moffi. (Football Insider) external-link

Former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp would be open a return to management should Leeds United ask him to come out of retirement. (Mirror) external-link

Nottingham Forest are attempting to register English defender Steve Cook, 31, back into their squad before facing Manchester City at the weekend. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

