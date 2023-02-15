Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has met with Paris St-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi in Paris to discuss a possible summer transfer move for 31-year-old Brazil forward Neymar. (Le Parisien - in French) external-link

Arsenal are monitoring the situation of Manchester United's England forward Marcus Rashford, 25, amid uncertainty over his contract at Old Trafford. (Football Insider) external-link

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has asked the club to sign 24-year-old Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Barcelona coach Xavi says Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, did not want to join Manchester United last summer, with the two clubs set to meet in the Europa League. (Sun) external-link

Barca have agreed a deal with LA Galaxy to sign 21-year-old Mexico right-back Julian Araujo until June 2026. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Araujo will arrive in Barcelona on Thursday to begin training with the Spanish giants. (ESPN) external-link

Tottenham are interested in 21-year-old Ecuador defender Piero Hincapie from Bayer Leverkusen. (Caught Offside) external-link

Aston Villa could listen to offers for Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, 30, in order to help fund the club's summer rebuild. (Mail) external-link

Portugal defender Joao Cancelo, 28, says rumours of a falling out with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola before his loan move to Bayern Munich are a "complete lie". (Mundo Deportivo, via Mirror) external-link

Mauricio Pochettino could return as Tottenham manager and replace under-pressure Antonio Conte. (TalkSPORT) external-link

Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle have all made contact with Ecuadorian club Independiente del Valle over 15-year-old midfielder Kendry Paez. (90min) external-link

