Wednesday's transfer gossip: Abraham, Bellingham, Man Utd sale, Maddison
Manchester United are interested in signing England striker Tammy Abraham, 25, from Italian side Roma. (Caught Offside via Manchester Evening News)
Chelsea are ready to join the race to sign £100m-rated England international Jude Bellingham, 19, from Borussia Dortmund despite spending more than £600m in the past two transfer windows. (Telegraph - subscription required)
The emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, is expected to make a bid of more than £4bn for Manchester United by Friday's deadline. (Guardian)
Leicester have stepped up contract talks with midfielder James Maddison, 26, as the England international approaches the last 12 months of his current deal. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Spain forward Ansu Fati, 20, has no intention of leaving Barcelona, despite offers from Tottenham, Arsenal and Bayern Munich, along with interest from Manchester United. (Mundo Deportivo)
Tottenham are exploring a summer move for Sevilla's 31-year-old Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, known as Bono, as they look for a long-term replacement to 36-year-old Frenchman Hugo Lloris. (AS - in Spanish)
Aston Villa are expecting offers for Argentine World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, 30, this summer, but are under no pressure to sell as he is under contract until 2027. (Mail)
Athletico Paranaense have turned down an offer from Barcelona and two other clubs for 17-year-old Brazilian striker Vitor Roque, who is also reported to be a target for Arsenal. (Goal via Globo Esporte)
