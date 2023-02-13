Tokyo silver medallist Mallory Franklin will be one of the athletes to benefit from canoeing's funding increase

UK Sport has announced it will invest an extra £4m to support summer Olympic and Paralympic sports for Paris 2024.

Canoeing has been given the most - £789,595 - while Para-equestrian will receive an extra £251,000.

Others world-class programmes supported include badminton, Para-badminton, taekwondo, hockey and sailing.

UK Sport director of performance Kate Baker said it was "vital that we focus our resources on supporting our brilliant athletes and staff".

A total of 26 world-class programmes will benefit from £3.5m of extra funding.

A further £500,000 will be invested across progression sports - those "with identified long-term medal potential" - as well as National Squads Support Fund sports, where financial support will help with costs associated with Olympic and Paralympic qualification.

The canoeing investment will go towards supporting the canoe slalom and kayak cross programmes, based at the London 2012 venue at Lee Valley which has seen an increase in operating and running costs due to the energy crisis.

The funding increase across sports external-link will allow athletes to attend training camps as well as extra competitions which are essential for qualification for Paris.

"With the summer Olympic and Paralympic Games less than 18 months away, the additional investments we are making are aimed at supporting our sports in the lead in to Paris, while also keeping one eye on the longer term," said Baker.

"It is vital that we focus our resources on supporting our brilliant athletes and staff - with major championships and Paris qualification requirements obviously at the forefront of our minds - and also ensure we continue to strengthen the system going forward.

"Building on the breadth of success we saw across both our Olympic and Paralympic teams in Tokyo and on the excellent results achieved last year, these investments are designed to power our ambition to remain in the top five of both medal tables and to reach, inspire and unite the nation here at home."