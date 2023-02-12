Close menu

Monday's transfer gossip: Raya, Ezzalzouli, Osimhen, Verbruggen, Pickford, Marsch

From the section Gossip

Chelsea are among a number of clubs monitoring Brentford and Spain goalkeeper David Raya, 27. (Football.London)external-link

Chelsea are also interested in signing Barcelona and Morocco winger Abde Ezzalzouli. The 21-year-old is currently on loan at Osasuna. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)external-link

Liverpool have joined the race to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli. The 24-year-old Nigeria forward is also wanted by Manchester United. (Fichajes - in Spanish)external-link

Liverpool want to sign Anderlecht's Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen with a view to the 20-year-old becoming their future number one stopper. (Sun)external-link

New Everton manager Sean Dyche has made it a priority that England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, 28, signs a new contract at the club. (Sun)external-link

Former Leeds boss Jesse Marsch is under consideration for the Southampton job after the departure of Nathan Jones on Sunday, a week after leaving Elland Road. (Athletic - subscription required)external-link

Southampton are also interested in Torino manager Ivan Juric. (Mail)external-link

Newcastle are ahead of Liverpool and Barcelona in the race to sign Eintracht Frankfurt and Japan midfielder Daichi Kamada, 26. (CaughtOffside)external-link

Both Southampton and Leeds want Argentine coach Marcelo Gallardo, 47, as their new manager. (Football Insider)external-link

Flamengo and Brazil forward Pedro, 25, is on the radar of West Ham. (Fichajes - in Spanish)external-link

Crystal Palace are keeping tabs on 28-year-old Celtic and Japan forward Kyogo Furuhashi. (Football Insider)external-link

