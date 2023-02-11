Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Liverpool may be willing to sell 'superstar' players, including Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 30, this summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Contact has been made between Real Madrid and German Jurgen Klopp, 55, over the Liverpool manager replacing their Italian boss Carlo Ancelotti, 63, this summer. (El Nacional - in Catalan) external-link

Liverpool would accept an offer of around £15m for 31-year-old German-born Cameroon defender Joel Matip. (Football Insider) external-link

Some Chelsea personnel are "resigned" to England midfielder Mason Mount, 24, not wanting to sign a new contract. (Telegraph) external-link

Manchester United are in talks with England forward Marcus Rashford, 25, about a contract extension. (GiveMeSport) external-link

Newcastle are plotting a move to sign Lazio and Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 27, whose contract expires in 2024. (Il Messagero, via Goal) external-link

Manchester United are interested in signing Roma's Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, 29. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Atletico Madrid and Portugal forward Joao Felix, 23, who is currently on loan at Chelsea, has emerged as a potential summer target for Real Madrid. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Athletic Bilbao and Spain defender Inigo Martinez, 31, would prefer to move to Barcelona than Atletico Madrid. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Paris St-Germain are desperate to prise away Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola, 52, from the Premier League champions. (El Nacional - in Catalan) external-link

England and Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, 29, will turn down a European move in favour of staying in the Premier League this summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Barcelona's Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie, 26, refused a move to Tottenham Hotspur in the January window. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Both AC Milan and Inter Milan are considering Lazio's Italian boss Maurizio Sarri, 64, to become their future head coach. (Il Messaggero, via Football Italia) external-link

Leeds United's English full-back Luke Ayling, 31, could be set for a new deal at Elland Road. (Football Insider) external-link

Englishman Steven Gerrard, 42, is "very interested" in replacing the sacked Jesse Marsch as Leeds manager. (Football Insider) external-link

Switzerland and Fulham defender Kevin Mbabu, 27, is in advanced talks over a loan deal with Servette as he looks set to leave the Premier League club. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link