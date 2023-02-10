Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Tottenham are among the admirers of Leicester City and England midfielder James Maddison, 26. (Mirror) external-link

Spurs are determined not to allow England forward Harry Kane, 29, to join a Premier League rival this summer - no matter the price - amid interest from Manchester United and Bayern Munich. (90min) external-link

USA international forward Christian Pulisic, 24, is set to be part of a summer clearout at Chelsea with the likes of Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech, 29, and Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku, 29 - currently on loan at Inter Milan - also expected to leave permanently. (ESPN) external-link

AC Milan are set to revive their interest in Arsenal and England Under-21s forward Folarin Balogun, 21, who is currently impressing as top scorer in Ligue 1 while on loan at Reims. (Mail) external-link

Milan are also keen on Liverpool and Guinea midfielder Naby Keita, 27. (Mirror) external-link

Liverpool and Newcastle have held talks over a possible move for Bayer Leverkusen and Germany centre-back Jonathan Tah, 26. (90min) external-link

Manchester United are prepared to sign Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, 28, permanently in the summer if he impresses during his loan spell from Bayern Munich at Old Trafford. (ESPN) external-link

Tottenham could move for Benfica talent spotter Rui Pedro Braz if their current managing director of football Fabio Paratici is given a worldwide ban after being implicated in the financial scandal surrounding Juventus. (Mirror) external-link

Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 33, will snub a move to Los Angeles FC and fight for his place at Chelsea. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool have all held talks with the agent of Barcelona and Spain forward Ansu Fati, 20. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Manchester United are also monitoring Royal Antwerp's highly rated 18-year-old Belgian midfielder Arthur Vermeeren. (Mail) external-link

Former Leeds United forward Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink believes the Elland Road club should look at Steven Gerrard in their search for a new manager. (Casinos En Ligne, via Yorkshire Evening Post) external-link

