Liverpool are among the clubs interested in Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, 20, who is on loan at PSV Eindhoven. Manchester United and Roma are also tracking the England Under-20 centre-back. (Mail) external-link

Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 33, is on the verge of leaving Chelsea for Los Angeles FC.(Le10 Sport, via Metro) external-link

Chelsea are in advanced talks with Thiago Silva over a deal to take the Brazilian defender's contract beyond his 39th birthday in September. (London Evening Standard) external-link

Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle are all interested in Ajax's Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez, 25. (Caught Offside) external-link

Arsenal could also have a clear run at a move for Real Sociedad's Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi, 24, this summer thanks to Barcelona turning their transfer focus elsewhere. (Mirror) external-link

Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, has reportedly ruled out moves to Chelsea and Paris St-Germain in the summer. Liverpool, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Manchester United are all keen on the player. (Express) external-link

Everton will make another attempt to sign Portuguese forward Beto, 25, from Italian side Udinese in the summer after failing to clinch a deal in January. (Mondo Udinese - in Italian) external-link

Leeds United have been turned down by Rayo Vallecano's Spanish coach Andoni Iraola, 40, to replace sacked boss Jesse Marsch as the Premier League side face further frustration in their attempts to appoint a new manager. (Onda Cero, via Express) external-link

Tottenham could sign 39-year-old former Manchester United and England keeper Ben Foster as cover for Hugo Lloris, who is out for at least six weeks with a knee injury. Foster announced his retirement last September but could join on a short-term loan. (Mirror) external-link

Nathan Jones' job as Southampton boss is safe for now. The Welshman, 49, was appointed in November but the Saints are bottom of the Premier League, three points from safety. (Mail) external-link

Chelsea have decided to loan Andrey Santos, 18, out to a Brazilian club should he fail to obtain a work permit. The Brazil under-20 midfielder was one of eight players signed during a record-breaking £300m January transfer window, joining for £16m from Vasco da Gama. (London Evening Standard) external-link

Manchester United have been handed encouragement in their pursuits of Barcelona's Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, and Spanish forward Ansu Fati, 20, with La Liga demanding that the Catalan giants dramatically reduce their wage bill. (Mundo Deportivo, via Mail) external-link

Former Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud is to discuss a new contract with AC Milan. The France international, 36, had been a target for Everton in January. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Striker Joao Mendes, the 17-year-old son of Brazil legend Ronaldinho, is set to join Barcelona after successfully passing a trial at the Nou Camp. (Star) external-link

Morocco World Cup star midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, 26, offered to play for free in order to secure a move to Barcelona from Fiorentina. (Mundo Deportivo, via Sun) external-link