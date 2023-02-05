Monday's transfer gossip: Matip, Aubameyang, Gallagher, Williams, Cancelo, Coutinho, Messi
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Liverpool will listen to offers this summer for their 31-year-old former Cameroon international centre-back Joel Matip, whose contract at Anfield runs until 2024. (Football Insider)
West Brom's Spanish head coach Carlos Corberan, 39, is emerging as a potential candidate to replace Jesse Marsch should Leeds United decide to make a managerial change. (Mail)
Former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho wants 'to come back' to Stamford Bridge for a third spell and the Portuguese, 60, 'approached' prospective new buyers when the club first went up for sale. (GiveMesport)
Chelsea are also open to hiring former Spain manager Luis Enrique, 52, as coach if they choose to replace current boss Graham Potter. (Fichajes - in Spanish)
Barcelona are monitoring the situation of Gabon forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Chelsea as they plot a return to the Camp Nou for the 33-year-old. (Football Transfers)
Newcastle United will continue to keep tabs on 22-year-old England midfielder Conor Gallagher after holding talks with Chelsea over a January move. (Football Insider)
Liverpool and Aston Villa are reportedly set to 'test' Athletic Bilbao's resolve next summer with bids for their Spain winger Nico Williams, 20, and Spanish midfielder Oihan Sancet, 22. (AS via Teamtalk)
Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has suggested the 70m euros (£62m) fee included in the loan deal for Manchester City and Portugal full-back Joao Cancelo, 28, will be "difficult" for the club. (Mirror)
Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 30, is being lined up for a loan transfer by Galatasaray after a difficult season with Aston Villa. (Sun)
Paris St-Germain sporting director Luis Campos has confirmed the club are in talks with Argentina World Cup winner Lionel Messi, 35, over a new contract. (Mail)
- Sunday's gossip column
- Visit your Premier League club's page with all the latest news, analysis and fan views, and sign up for notifications
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment